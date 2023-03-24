Sunoco Fulton

The city of Fulton will resume its State Route 481 paving project on April 10, Mayor Deana Michaels has announced. The Sunoco station pictured had work done in 2022 that centered on drainage structures, underground piping, and some repaving.

 Photo provided

FULTON — Fulton’s plans to repave State Route 481 through the city from Pierce Drive heading north to Seneca Street resume April 10, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels has announced.

“We are excited to enter the final phase of this project, which will have a revitalized and beautified main highway through our city by late summer,” Michaels said. “In addition to paving, curbing and milling, we’ll be adding some greenery so Fultonians and visitors who travel through our city will have a smooth ride and more pleasant view.”

