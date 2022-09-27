Fulton 481 Project

The city of Fulton has finalized its plan to repave Route 481 from Pierce Drive heading north to Seneca Street, with road preparation and repairs through November and repaving in 2023, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels has announced.

 Photo provided

FULTON — Fulton has finalized its plan to repave State Route 481 through the city from Pierce Drive heading north to Seneca Street, with road preparation and repairs through November and repaving in 2023, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels has announced.

“We didn’t want to move ahead and repave the busiest thoroughfare through Fulton without addressing sorely needed underlying infrastructure issues while simultaneously adding features for beautification,” Michaels said. “The work that is underway now through November will mean that when we repave in spring 2023 and add some greenery, Fultonians and visitors who travel through our city will have both a smooth ride and an engaging view.”

Recommended for you