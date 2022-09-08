Bird Scooter Fulton

Shown is a Bird Scooter that Fulton resident David Phares found blocking the sidewalk on Oneida Street.

 Photo provided by David Phares

FULTON — Residents of the city of Fulton expressed concerns and provided feedback regarding the recent addition of Bird Scooters to the city at the Common Council meeting Tuesday.

Bird Scooters, which were brought to the city through Port City Scooters, rolled out on Aug. 26. The electric scooters allow people to ride throughout the city of Fulton at an affordable cost, using a mobile app to sign up, pay for rides and locate scooters. 

Recommended for you