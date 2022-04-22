FULTON — The Fulton Public Library is seeking $22,657 in additional funding in order to sustain programming and staffing amid a year of challenges.
Fulton Public Library Director Caroline Chatterton spoke at Tuesday Fulton City School District Board of Education meeting regarding the tax levy increase proposal. The library cited inflation and rising cost of living rates as challenges attributing to the need for an increase in funding.
The tax levy currently in existence for the library is $447,384, and the levy being proposed amounts to $470,041.
“As costs continue to rise, and with no other guaranteed revenue sources flowing in, the library is requesting the public’s support for its proposed tax levy increase,” Chatterton said. “The Fulton Public Library relies on our talented staff to meet the needs of our community, from children’s programming to computer help.”
The proposed tax levy increase will be used toward competitive wages and benefits in order to retain and recruit staff with 21st century skills.
“We exist to provide an environment where lifelong habits of learning, self-improvement and expression are encouraged and where patrons can meet their educational, informational and recreational needs,” Chatterton said. “From library visits to technology integration, we are truly here for our community members and we are always grateful for their support.”
According to the Fulton Public Library 2021 report to the community, from July 2020 to June 2021, there were 23,400 library visits, 21,326 checkouts, 4,039 e-media checkouts and 2,224 Wi-Fi logins. Over 2,000 items were added to the collection, and the library’s website had 32,371 visits.
During the pandemic the library began providing virtual programming, which is still offered now.
The library provided 231 virtual programs to the community with 13,726 views, and 120 curbside craft programs with 720 crafts kits given away.
The library has also started a new initiative where it offers patrons non-traditional library items. Among the most popular are Wi-Fi hotspots, and others include Google Chromebooks, Kindle Fire tablets, Empire passes, and access to the Fulton YMCA, Onondaga Parks and the Children’s Museum of Oswego.
The impact of the tax levy increase on the average taxpayer is still being calculated. The library tax proposition will be on the ballot of the Fulton City School District budget vote on May 17 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Fulton War Memorial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.