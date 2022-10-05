FULTON — The Fulton Public Library will be hosting Trunk-or-Treat and a literary pumpkin exhibition this month.
Trunk-or-Treat will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It was started at the library during the pandemic, becoming an annual event, according to Fulton Public Library Director Caroline Chatterton.
“In the past we’ve done kind of a trick or treat around the library or some sort of Halloween party, and so for safety reasons we decided to do a trunk-or-treat since it was outside and we could be socially distanced,” Chatterton said. “We just loved it so much that we wanted to keep doing that.”
Children can come in costume to trick or treat for candy, watch Miss Susan perform a Halloween ribbon dance at 11:30 a.m. and see Jeff the Magic Man at noon.
“It’s just going to be a really fun family time,” Chatterton said. “Kids can get dressed up, get balloon animals and get out of the house. Everything we do is just trying to bring the community together.”
The library is also offering a literary pumpkin exhibition throughout the month of October, accepting pumpkins for display until Oct. 22. People of all ages can decorate a pumpkin inspired by a book or literary character and bring it to the library to have it displayed in the children’s room.
“It’s pretty open,” Chatterton said. “I’m encouraging people to paint, bedazzle or glue stuff on. The only thing we don’t really want is carved pumpkins, because they’re going to be in the library and we don’t want them to rot on top of the shelves.”
Anyone who enters their pumpkin into the exhibition will receive a free book at the end of October. Entries should include a nameplate that displays the creator’s first and last name, and the book title or book character name that the decorated pumpkin is inspired after.
“We were just trying to get into the fall spirit and also incorporate books and literacy into the project and we just thought it would be a fun thing, something that families could actually do together,” Chatterton said.
Chatterton said that the library is trying to reinvigorate its programming, which also includes the new addition of a children’s book club. The library decided to pursue starting the book club after receiving feedback from parents.
“We’ve had some parents reach out to us and ask if we did something like that, and we said, ‘No we don’t, but that’s a really wonderful idea’ so this kind of started based on feedback from some of our patrons, from our parents and families, and we thought it could be fun,” Chatterton said.
There was an information session recently held regarding the book club, and the first meeting will be on Nove. 15 at 5 p.m. in the children’s room of the library, according to the Fulton Public Library’s Facebook page. The first book club pick is “Alone” by Megan E. Freeman, and the meeting will include a book discussion, an activity related to the book and a snack.
“We want to incorporate some activities, whether it’s a craft activity or an art activity or some sort of STEM activity, something that is inspired by the book we read,” Chatterton said. “We want that to be a part of each book club meeting as well. It’ll be discussion, but it will also be a fun activity.”
Chatterton said that the library had a book club for adults pre-pandemic, and that they are interested in bringing it back, as well as potentially starting a teen book club in the future.
