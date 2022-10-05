FULTON — The Fulton Public Library will be hosting Trunk-or-Treat and a literary pumpkin exhibition this month. 

Trunk-or-Treat will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It was started at the library during the pandemic, becoming an annual event, according to Fulton Public Library Director Caroline Chatterton. 

