FULTON — The second annual Fulton Porchfest will be on Sunday, July 10, from noon until about 5 p.m. in the area of Voorhees Park on the east side of the city between Broadway and Buffalo streets.
Porchfest is an event that offers the community free live music for an afternoon, with attendees gathering at different properties to enjoy the music together.
This year’s event will feature 21 bands and performers playing across nine different properties, according to organizer Tonya Crisafulli.
“So in 2021 we rolled out the first Fulton Porchfest,” Crisafulli said. “People come and they sit and listen to music on people’s porches. It’s all free. We have these gracious homeowners who offer up their property. It’s a yard, a garage, even a porch, just out of the goodness of their hearts. And we have these amazing performers who come and play for free for an hour at a stretch and it’s just a full day of relaxing and fun.”
Crisafulli said that the Porchfests that have been held in Oswego inspired her. She and her husband would drive to Oswego and then ride their bikes around to enjoy the music, and she decided she wanted to bring the event to her own city. Crisafulli spoke with the organizers of Oswego Porchfest to help her get started.
“I didn’t want to travel to another city,” Crisafulli said. “We can do it in our city too, and you know, anything that we do that’s community that brings us together makes us stronger. And if we can open our porches and our yards to people all over, people say ‘This is a great little town. It’s a great place,’ so it’s all good.”
The Porchfest team is made up of many community members who are involved in other organizations. Crisafulli and some other Porchfest organizers are also members of Fulton Block Builders.
“When communities need to get things done, it’s usually the same people that they go back to,” Crisafulli said. “So, it’s the same people that you’ll see who have their fingers in other events as well. I’m a member of Fulton Block Builders, and that’s an amazing group, so when I needed some help at Chalkfest for judging … I didn’t even have to ask. They offered to help because they understand community and they understand the importance.”
Happening alongside Porchfest is Chalkfest, back from 2020. Crisafulli had begun planning Porchfest in 2019 when the pandemic hit, leading her to put on Chalkfest.
“When COVID hit, I backed away from Porchfest,” Crisafulli said. “And I thought, ‘well, what can we do as a community that keeps us separate, but we can still have fun?’ and that’s when Chalkfest was born. I started researching Chalkfests, and that was wildly popular. We had 80 homes, three nursing homes, CNY Arts Board of Directors, and it was a full day of just people drawing on their own driveways, their own sidewalks and it was a contest, and we had businesses that gave prizes.”
Crisafulli said that this year’s Chalkfest would be less structured, with buckets of chalk and stencils offered around the venue and a table set up where people can paint. One of the Porchfest organizers is working to bring back past Chalkfest winners to do a project together at the park, according to Crisafulli. She said that once the Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects are more underway, she hopes to move the events downtown.
This year’s Porchfest is bigger than last year’s event, with more performers, food vendors and property owners participating, according to Crisafulli. She said that she was surprised by the turnout of the event last year and that residents came up to her at Porchfest interested in participating for this year. Crisafulli has also been active on various social media platforms advertising and learning new skills to get the word out about the event.
“I think one of the things that we did that made a little bit of a difference advertising wise was I learned how to build videos. I learned how to build websites. I learned how to edit music all on my phone,” Crisafulli said. “It’s interesting and it was probably the best part of learning something new. It’s been a ton of fun and it’s great advertising for the vendors and for the bands. They share the information and they share the video. It’s just been so cool.”
Along with live music at Porchfest, there will also be three food vendors present and Axe Chuckers will be there to offer additional entertainment.
Anticipated food vendors are Twisted Grill food truck, Westside Roadhouse BBQ and Phat Guy Burgers. There are numerous performers for this year’s event, including After Six Quintet, Son Henry, Long Time Coming, Flip the Switch, Tim Stevens and the Domicolo-Barlow Band.
There will also be a community drum circle offered with Downbeat Percussion.
Crisafulli believes that events like Porchfest are important for communities.
“These are the things that people do in a strong community,” Crisafulli said. “They share time, they share resources, and they spend time together and it builds the fabric of our community.”
For more information about Porchfest and Chalkfest and to view an interactive map of where performers and vendors will be located, visit http://www.fultonporchfest.com.
