FULTON — Police are asking for help identifying a gas can toting man who torched three cars in the parking lot of an auto repair shop last week on the west side of Fulton.

Fulton police responded about 1 a.m. Friday to the Brewer & Brewer repair shop at 214 W. Broadway for a suspicious fire; three cars at the business were on fire. All of the vehicles were totaled, and the fire caused damage to an adjacent vacant building.

