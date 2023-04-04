FULTON — Police are asking for help identifying a gas can toting man who torched three cars in the parking lot of an auto repair shop last week on the west side of Fulton.
Fulton police responded about 1 a.m. Friday to the Brewer & Brewer repair shop at 214 W. Broadway for a suspicious fire; three cars at the business were on fire. All of the vehicles were totaled, and the fire caused damage to an adjacent vacant building.
When officers reviewed video from the business’s security cameras, they saw a man walking south on West Third Street South carrying two red plastic gas cans.
The man could be seen entering the parking lot at Brewer & Brewer, pouring a large amount of gas on the cars and then lighting them on fire, police said. He was last seen running north on West Third Street South, away from West Broadway.
Police described him as white with dark-colored pants and boots, a gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and a dark-colored mask. He also appeared to have a silver chain hanging from the right rear side of his pants. Anyone with information about the man or the case is asked to contact Investigator Thomas Yawger at 315-592-3431.
So far police haven’t identified a possible motive. Sgt. Lucas Hollenbeck said two of the cars that were burned belonged to customers and one belonged to the repair shop owner. None of the victims reported having any recent problems with anybody, he said.
“We’re hoping we can identify the guy, and we can work on a motive from there,” he said.
Hollenbeck said investigators hadn’t been able to identify where the red gas cans used in the crime came from, but they did not appear to be unique. Officers are still in the process of checking the area to see if the man was caught on other security cameras.
The value of such evidence was on display during a murder trial last month. Authorities were able to track virtually every move of the suspect vehicle across Fulton with the help of numerous security cameras at businesses and residences. Investigators even made use
of footage from a Ring video doorbell located up the street from the murder scene.
Clayton Brewer II said his father went into the car repair business in the 1940s. He and his son now run the business, which has been on West Broadway since 1960. Brewer & Brewer includes a repair shop, gas station and towing service.
Brewer said there were 20 other cars in the parking lot that weren’t damaged and he had no idea who had committed the crime.
“We got him on camera,” he said. “If I knew who it was, he’d have been dead by now.”
Asked if he was concerned about the suspect targeting his business again, Brewer said it was a very real possibility.
“How can you not be (worried),” he said. “He burnt up some, you never know when he’s going to come back.”
