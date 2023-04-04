Police seek arsonist

Fulton police released still images from a security camera at Brewer & Brewer repair shop. They are seeking help identifying a suspect who poured gas on three cars there on Friday around 1 a.m. and then lit them on fire before running away.

 Photo provided

FULTON — Police are asking for help identifying a gas can toting man who torched three cars in the parking lot of an auto repair shop last week on the west side of Fulton.

Fulton police responded about 1 a.m. Friday to the Brewer & Brewer repair shop at 214 W. Broadway for a suspicious fire; three cars at the business were on fire. All of the vehicles were totaled, and the fire caused damage to an adjacent vacant building.

Recommended for you