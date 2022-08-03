Natalie Steele

Natalie Steele, of Fulton, is missing and Fulton Police is seeking the public's assistance.

 Photo provided

FULTON — The Fulton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Natalie Steele, of Fulton.

Steele is described as a while female, approximately 5-foot-3, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and possibly black laced sandals.

