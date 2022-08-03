top story Fulton Police searching for missing teen Aug 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Natalie Steele, of Fulton, is missing and Fulton Police is seeking the public's assistance. Photo provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FULTON — The Fulton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Natalie Steele, of Fulton.Steele is described as a while female, approximately 5-foot-3, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and possibly black laced sandals.Steele was reported missing by her guardian on Monday at approximately 3:30 a.m. She has been known to frequent locations throughout Oswego County, as well as Syracuse and Cayuga County. Police said they are concerned about her welfare based on information they have regarding previous times she has been reported missing.For anyone that might know of Steele’s location, they are asked to call 911. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Residents urged to remain vigilant as COVID hospitalizations increase County holds extended clinic hours for back-to-school vaccinations ‘We’re all feeling the pain at the pump’: Common Council committee approves additional fuel funds for city vehicles Officials explain new pipeline in Oswego River Latest e-Edition August 3, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSheriff’s office responds to fatal construction accidentHarborquest winners embrace family, friends and traditionJeff Richard Wallace IIFulton Police make arrest after assault of elderly male; witness locatedOfficials explain new pipeline in Oswego RiverTwo Oswego Dunkin’ locations temporarily closed for renovationsFulton PD releases name of pedestrian involved in accidentSylvia FrawleyMayor Michaels announces planned redevelopment of Nestle Building 30Empire State Challenge brings World of Outlaws to Weedsport Speedway Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes FULTON DUPLEX for sale. 2 bedrooms, 1bathroom each. Ifinterested, please Jobs DRIVERS WANTEDMUST HAVE GOOD DRIVING RECORD. TRINITY CATHOLIC SCHOOLNow hiring for the following positions:- Principal- Full Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
