RICHLAND — A lieutenant in the Fulton Police Department and his wife were charged with drunken driving on Interstate 81 over the weekend.
The New York State Police said that troopers from the Pulaski barracks responded at 10:53 p.m. Saturday to a reported one-vehicle crash on I-81 at milepost marker 120 in Richland.
State police said Sean M. Hanks, 44, of Pulaski, was driving south on I-81 in a 2014 Kia Optima when he veered off of the west shoulder and hit an earth embankment. The crash caused heavy front-end damage to the driver’s side, but Hanks was not injured.
When troopers interviewed Hanks, he appeared to be intoxicated, state police said. He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and unsafe lane change. Troopers said he had a blood alcohol content of 0.22%; the legal limit is 0.08%.
While investigating, troopers spotted a second vehicle, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee, with its engine running and parked on the shoulder near the scene of the accident.
The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was identified as Monica R. Hanks, 44, of Pulaski. State police said Monica Hanks drove to the crash to assist her husband, but was also intoxicated. She was charged with driving while intoxicated, with a blood alcohol content of 0.14%.
State police did not say Sean Hanks was a police officer when they announced the arrests on Monday afternoon, although a state police spokesman confirmed that he was an off-duty Fulton police officer when asked by a reporter.
Later Monday, Sgt. Lucas Hollenbeck, a Fulton police spokesman, released a statement saying Sean Hanks is a lieutenant in the patrol division and a 19-year veteran of the department. Hanks has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the completion of an internal investigation, Hollenbeck said.
“Due to this being a personnel matter, the Fulton Police cannot comment further on the investigation,” Hollenbeck said.
Sean Hanks has received praise for his work. In 2009, he convinced a suicidal man holding a loaded shotgun to put the gun down and surrender. In 2014, he was one of several recipients of Fulton’s Lifesaving Award for his efforts to revive an unresponsive young woman who had recently used heroin.
He also found himself touched by controversy that year when another Fulton officer, Sgt. Joseph Arigo, repeatedly punched a handcuffed man, shoved his head into a bench and then tried to cover up his actions. Arigo later went to prison. Sean Hanks witnessed the attack and later expressed regret in a deposition for not intervening.
“(Sgt.) Arigo is the (sergeant) and I didn’t want to attempt to step in, not knowing how he would have reacted,” he said in the deposition. “I know I should have but was surprised.”
Sean Hanks was issued an appearance ticket for Oswego County Centralized Arraignment Part court. Monica Hanks was issued an appearance ticket for Richland Town Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.