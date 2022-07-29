UPDATE (July 29, 4:35 p.m.): The Fulton Police Department announced that the witness has been located. The original story has been reflected to represent the new information.
FULTON — The Fulton Police Department arrested a Fulton man following an assault on an elderly male in the city of Fulton.
Cody A. Backus, 37, of Fulton, was arrested on one count of burglary in the first degree — a class B felony, and one count of assault in the second degree — a class D felony, on Friday.
Police said that on July 23, members of FPD responded to an address in the city regarding an 82-year-old man who had been found in his residence after having been assaulted.
An investigation revealed that the victim had been laying on the floor of his house for approximately two days, unable to get help. He was transported to a Syracuse area hospital where he was admitted for a traumatic brain injury, and several fractures in his spine and face.
Police said the victim’s neighbor, Backus, assaulted him outside his residence then forced entry into the victim’s residence, where the victim was assaulted further.
The defendant also recorded some of his actions and posted them to his social media accounts.
Backus was arraigned later on Friday in Fulton City Court. He was remanded to Oswego County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, $250,000 bond or $1 million secured bond.
Officials noted that the victim is still receiving treatment at a facility in the Syracuse area, and further charges may be filed against Backus in the future regarding this incident.
People are encouraged to contact Sergeant Lucas Hollenbeck at 315-592-3426 if they have further information that can assist in the investigation.
