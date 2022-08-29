breaking Fulton Police investigate stabbing of 35-year-old woman Aug 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FULTON — Fulton Police responded to a reported stabbing in the 500 block of Ontario Street on Saturday at 1:55 a.m., police said.Upon arrival, a 35-year-old woman was found at the location with multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported by ambulance to a Syracuse-area hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.Officials said the woman is currently listed in stable condition. Police said no arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Fulton Police Department. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Newsnow Recommended for you News Now Fulton Police investigate stabbing of 35-year-old woman Latest e-Edition August 27, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGranby siblings open crystal shop in OswegoBabcock recommended as girls basketball coach after special BOE meetingMissing teen from Fulton now with a warrant out for her arrest‘It’s overwhelming right now for these girls’: Rally scheduled in support of Oswego girls basketball coachFlying in the past: A ‘very rare opportunity’ comes to Oswego County AirportAnthony Patrick ManganoBird Scooters making debut in Fulton FridayPort of Oswego to host tall ship SundayFulton ’99 grads take reins of Raider varsity soccer programsJoseph Peter Rotolo Jr. Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes FULTON DUPLEX for sale. 2 bedrooms, 1bathroom each. Ifinterested, please Jobs TRINITY CATHOLIC SCHOOLNow hiring for the following positions:- Principal- Full PULASKI ACADEMY AND CENTRAL Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
