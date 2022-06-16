FULTON — The Fulton police and fire departments have now become active on Neighbors, a free Ring app used by millions of residents in communities across the U.S. to connect and share valuable safety information, whether or not they own a Ring device, it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.
“We are encouraging every resident to download the free Neighbors app and join the network of Fultonians helping to notify others of public safety issues in our community,” said Michaels. “So, if they see a package theft, discover a lost pet, or other community issue, they can share it with their neighbors. This interface also allows local public safety agencies, like our police and fire departments, to help keep residents safe and informed with notices, alerts, and requests for assistance — all in real time. I want to stress that police and other public safety agencies do not have access to users’ Ring devices, live streams, or personal information when using Neighbors.
“It’s so easy to join Neighbors. Just download the free Neighbors App from the Apple App store or Google Play store. Open the app and tap ‘Join Neighbors.’ Enter your address and tap ‘Done’ then tap ‘Confirm’ to continue. Enter your name, email, password and tap ‘Sign Up’ and you’re a member of Neighbors. It’s really quick and you’re now part of a safer, more informed community.”
Fulton Police Chief Craig Westbrook said he likes the way Neighbors can help his department reach more residents with alerts and requests for assistance. He emphasized, however, that it does not replace filing a report of an actual event with the appropriate agency.
“If there’s a fire or a crime, it should be reported immediately by calling 9-1-1,” he said. “Neighbors doesn’t replace this, but it will help keep us, the fire department and local residents better informed about — and safer in — their neighborhoods and in the city. I urge all Fulton residents to download the app and join this network so vital to community safety and security.”
Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard sees Neighbors as another tool to improve alerts for fire emergencies, and events. “It just makes good sense to expand the network of Fulton citizens that we can reach out to,” Howard said. “It improves the overall efficiency of notifying our residents about public safety incidents, as well as providing helpful information to keep citizens safe and informed. For example, we can remind them to lock their doors at night, or change their smoke alarm batteries.”
According to Ring.com, Neighbors put an end to a local crime spree in Dallas. A package thief left the community on edge, but thanks to reports on the Neighbors App, the thief was arrested, and hundreds of packages were found at her home. “The app has a strong effect of bringing neighbors together by sharing information and creating a sense of community,” said Trey Nash, Dallas resident.
