Curtis and Dempsey

Pictured are newly appointed Deputy Chief Christian Dempsey, left, and Police Chief Michael Curtis in front of the Fulton Police Department.

 Savannah Norton-Wyckoff photo

FULTON —The City of Fulton Fire and Police Commission has appointed a new Police Chief and Deputy Police Chief, according to Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.

Michael Curtis, who previously served as deputy chief, was promoted to police chief. He has served in the Fulton Police Department for more than 20 years, according to Michaels.

