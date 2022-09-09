FULTON —The City of Fulton Fire and Police Commission has appointed a new Police Chief and Deputy Police Chief, according to Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.
Michael Curtis, who previously served as deputy chief, was promoted to police chief. He has served in the Fulton Police Department for more than 20 years, according to Michaels.
“(Curtis) has a wealth of knowledge, has an absolute passion for the city and has a lot of great ideas he wants to implement here in the near future,” Michaels said. “We’re excited to work with him and excited that he’s a part of our leadership team, and we feel that Fulton is really going to benefit under his leadership.”
Curtis takes the place of former Police Chief Craig Westbrook, who Michaels said left the police department to pursue another opportunity. Westbrook was with the department for 21 years.
“We want to wish Chief Westbrook all the success and wish him a successful retirement,” Michaels said. “We wish him the very best and thank him for all of his years with the Fulton Police Department.”
Westbrook is now a school resource officer for the North Syracuse Central School District, according to Curtis. Curtis said that he is honored to have received the position of police chief.
“It’s an honor,” Curtis said. “It’s always been good to work with the city. I’ve enjoyed my career, and I look forward to being able to give back in this position.”
Replacing Curtis as deputy chief is Christian Dempsey. Dempsey has been with the Fulton Police Department since 2006, serving in a variety of roles, most recently as lieutenant.
“We think him and Mike are going to make a great team, and being a local Fultonian and growing up here locally, he has a great passion for the community,” Michaels said. “Deputy Chief Dempsey is going to really move the needle for the department and really focus on community initiatives that they’ve longed to implement here in the city.”
Dempsey said that the promotion to deputy chief is an honor and that his work with the police department has been rewarding.
“I never thought about where I would be. When you first start, you don’t think about it, you’re just excited to be a police officer and go do your job,” Dempsey said. “It’s an honor and it’s rewarding. It’s a lot of hard work and it pays off when you get to reach deputy chief.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.