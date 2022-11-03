FULTON — Fulton police made eight arrests between last Friday evening and Saturday morning as part of the department’s initiative to increase special details around local “problem areas” by plain-clothed officers in unmarked vehicles.

Fulton Police Chief Michael Curtis said five of the individuals arrested had outstanding arrest warrants, and some of those individuals received additional charges. The arrests comprised various charges, including DWI drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance, two criminal impersonation arrests, and an additional seven traffic tickets.

