FULTON — Fulton police made eight arrests between last Friday evening and Saturday morning as part of the department’s initiative to increase special details around local “problem areas” by plain-clothed officers in unmarked vehicles.
Fulton Police Chief Michael Curtis said five of the individuals arrested had outstanding arrest warrants, and some of those individuals received additional charges. The arrests comprised various charges, including DWI drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance, two criminal impersonation arrests, and an additional seven traffic tickets.
“Overall, we arrested five individuals who had warrants for their arrests in some form or fashion,” Curtis said. “Some of those individuals had additional charges, DWI, criminal impersonation, possession of controlled substances.”
Curtis said the department expected the weekend to be somewhat active due to Halloween and the nice weather.
Fulton Police Sgt. Tom Pappa, Investigator Jacob Chernesky, Officer David Hall (K-9 unit) and Officer Ryan Sweeting completed the special detail, according to Curtis.
“These are special details in which officers are generally in plain clothes,” Curtis said. “Oftentimes, (the officers) can walk right up on these complaints or drive right up on them, and the people causing the problem or committing the crime have no idea who it is until they’re confronted.”
Although these special police details are not new, Curtis said he wants to increase the number of special details moving forward.
“This is something that we’ve done in the past,” Curtis said. “It’s referred to as our ‘Quality of Life’ patrol. … When we do those, we look for quality of life issues, we look for drug activity, and we also look for DWI stops to make.”
Quality of life issues can refer to “disturbances, suspicious activity, open containers, those things that detract from a neighborhood that would be bothersome to neighbors and businesses,” Curtis said.
Fulton police determine “problem areas” based on information gathered from citizen reports, city councilors and patrol officers, the chief said.
“All that information comes in together, and that’s how we determine where the most viable locations are and what areas need (special details) the most,” he said.
Curtis said that because “problem areas” are determined based on information gathered at the time, the special details occur at random intervals and locations around the city.
“(How often we conduct these special details) depends on manpower and also what kind of information we’re gathering on these areas,” Curtis said. “If we get more complaints from a specific area, then that prompts us to do something maybe sooner. So, they’re at random times. They’re not on a regular basis. … We move locations around, too, so those we target are not expecting these to be going on.”
Curtis said these special details are never announced to the public and are sometimes announced to the Fulton Common Council; though, police do not announce the locations of the details to the council.
“They might not know exactly what we’re doing or exactly where we’re at, but they’ll sometimes be given an idea,” Curtis said.
He noted that these special details are “fluid,” with small police units having the ability to move from spot to spot quickly should they be working in a problem area and hear a complaint over the dispatch that’s nearby.
“(Officers) can respond to complaints on the dispatch if needed and nearby,” Curtis said. “They can advise patrol to stand by, and they’ll check the area for them.”
In a press release about this special detail, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels praised the police department for its work.
“I applaud Chief Michael Curtis and his team for this proactive effort to crack down on crime,” Michaels said. “Our police force is always vigilant, always looking for ways to deter crime or infractions where they occur.”
For more information, residents can contact the Fulton Police Department at its non-emergency number, 315-598-2007, or visit www.FultonNY.org and click on Police under Departments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.