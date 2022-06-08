FULTON — The Fulton Police Department announced the arrest of a Fulton man following a sex abuse investigation, officials announced Wednesday.
FPD received a complaint in April regarding an alleged sexual offense that occurred at a public space in the city of Fulton. It was alleged that a 19-year-old male had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old victim in June 2021.
As a result of the investigation, it was learned that the male allegedly had sexual intercourse with the victim at least four times, as well as oral sexual contact. It was also alleged that the male physically forced the victim to perform oral sexual conduct on him, officials said.
All of this occurred while the male knew the victim was less than 17 years old.
The male has been identified as Kory T. Tyler, 20, of Fulton, who was charged with one count of criminal sex act in the first degree, a class B felony; four counts of sexual misconduct, a class A misdemeanor; and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.
Tyler was located at his home in Fulton and arrested Wednesday.
Tyler was later arraigned at Fulton City Court Wednesday. The Oswego County District Attorney’s Office recommended that bail be set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond, but Judge David H. Hawthorne released Tyler on his own recognizance.
