FULTON — A physical therapist has announced her intention to run for mayor of Fulton.
Dr. Marissa Hanlon, of 129 Cayuga St., has received the endorsement of the Fulton Republican Committee, Chairman Mark Sherman said Friday.
Hanlon announced her candidacy on Thursday, the day after Republican Mayor Deana Michaels stated during her state of the city address that she would not seek a second four-year term.
Michaels likely would have received the Fulton Republican Committee’s endorsement if she had decided to run again this year, but waiting until the last minute to announce her intentions put the committee in a predicament when it began candidate interviews, Sherman said.
“Luckily, Marissa came forward when she did because we weren’t seeking a candidate,” Sherman said, adding that he has known Hanlon for years. “When she walked into the room, I had no idea she was there for mayor.”
Hanlon declined to say when she knew that Michaels wasn’t going to run for reelection, but she said she decided to wait to announce her candidacy until after Michaels made her decision public.
“I was cautiously looking at that situation,” she said. “As time went by, I was anticipating that she wouldn’t be running.”
Hanlon, 41, grew up in Granby and attended the Hannibal schools. Growing up she remembers soccer games with Fulton Youth Soccer and the smell of chocolate in the air from the Nestle chocolate works before a big rain.
“My upbringing in the community was instrumental in my formative foundation,” she said. “Knowing my neighbors, being part of a team and respecting others ideas and opinions was how I was raised and saw others in the community act.”
Hanlon has master’s and doctorate degrees in physical therapy and has primarily practiced in Oswego County over the past 19 years. She practices at Performance Physical Therapy in downtown Fulton.
She lives in Fulton with her husband, James, and their two children, Sophia and Liam, and has lived in the city for the past 14 years.
“During that time, I have grown in my passion for the city and its tremendous potential,” Hanlon said.
But Hanlon, a runner, said that when she was out running, talking to neighbors or chatting with patients, she often felt like the city wasn’t reaching its full potential.
“I was getting a little disappointed seeing it not come to its fruition,” she said, adding that seeing the revitalization nearby in Oswego increased the sense of disappointment.
So, she helped start Reimagine Fulton, a group of Fulton business leaders interested in improving the community. She joined the Zoning Appeals Board two years ago. And she helped start the city’s Special Events Committee that has organized events such as Big Truck Day, the Community Market, Fall Festival and Christmas tree lighting.
“I love Fulton too much to not help Fulton come to its potential,” she said.
Hanlon said she wanted to build on the foundation that has been established and see the city reach its full potential, especially with it receiving funding through the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative and the news last year that Micron planned to build a massive plant nearby in Clay.
“I want to make sure that this is a bedroom community with opportunities that people are excited to be living here,” she said. “I want this to be a place people choose to stay and visit.”
Hanlon will have competition in the mayoral race. Tom Kenyon, 78, has announced he is running on the Conservative Party line. Kenyon served on the Common Council for 14 years and unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2011.
Oswego County Democratic Committee Chair Elizabeth Passer said Friday that the committee was not making any announcements on candidates prior to the petitioning process.
