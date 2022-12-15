FULTON — Fulton City School District could have a new logo and mascot come next June.
A committee of 18 to 24 stakeholders, led by Fulton City School District (FCSD) Superintendent Brian Pulvino, will be tasked with generating three recommendations to FCSD’s Board of Education by the beginning of April, Pulvino said Tuesday. The superintendent discussed the issue during the most recent Board of Education meeting.
The move comes after New York State Education Department (NYSED) officials called for districts to drop references to Native Americans in mascots, team names and logos. Everything will have to be implemented by 2025, Pulvino said Tuesday, or the district could face penalties including a loss of state aid.
“Arguments that community members support the use of such imagery or that it is ‘respectful' to Native Americans are no longer tenable," NYSED said in a memo from late November. “Students learn as much through observation of their surroundings as they do from direct instruction. Boards of education that continue to utilize Native American mascots must reflect upon the message their choices convey to students, parents, and their communities.”
The memo pointed to a state court's June ruling in favor of the department over the Cambridge Central School District north of Albany, which decided to stop using a Native American reference in its team name last year only to reverse itself weeks late.
The state education department, which had issued a directive in 2001 for schools to stop using Native American imagery as soon as was practical, ordered the district to abide by its initial decision. The memo said districts that don’t have approval from a recognized tribe to continue using the imagery “must immediately come into compliance.”
Cambridge Central filed a lawsuit over the order, which a court dismissed. The school district has said it intends to appeal.
Native American activists have been vocal about the issue at all levels of sports from schools to professional leagues for years, and have seen some teams make changes while others have proved resistant.
The National Congress of American Indians considers the mascots to be harmful stereotypes. It maintains a database of K-12 schools that it says have Native American-themed mascots, putting the number at just over 1,900 schools across the country in 970 school districts, including more than 100 schools in New York.
The state education department said it was looking into the issue, and believed there were about 50 to 60 school districts across New York still using these kinds of mascots, including Fulton. Pulvino stressed the need to have students be a part of the committee, which will meet in January.
Stakeholders from different parts of the district’s community will meet several times between January and March to solicit feedback through surveys and community forums. They will then present three recommendations for logos and mascots to the Board.
A vote on the final recommendation is expected in the first Board of Education meeting of April.
“We want to work very closely with administrators to make sure we can reach out to as many students as possible,” Pulvino said. “That's going to be paramount to this process.”
Board of Education member Jessica Pappalardo asked Pulvino if there was a cost estimate for the changes the district would have to make to current facilities and informational materials. Pulvino did not provide a cost breakdown, but did note that Fulton holds an edge over other districts in that the current logo is not as prominently displayed across district facilities.
The district also recently made changes to its current logo, which is just the letter F in the traditional green and red colors. The new logo removed other iconography previously displayed.
“We are in better shape than some districts because we don’t have logos on our floors and things like that,” he said. “We have raiders in one of the ends of our gym and that is it. We have two banners and a painted icon, other districts have more than that.”
Pappalardo also asked about uniforms, but Pulvino said the district will slowly buy new uniforms as expected on their six-year schedule.
“There is no expectation that we will change the colors,” he emphasized.
Community members provided suggestions and expressed their ideas on the matter during the meeting’s public comment section. David Phares, a resident of Fulton, noted he doesn’t believe the change is necessary.
“I believe we need to understand history, put it in its proper context,” he said. “What we are talking about tonight in terms of the logo is not something like what happened with the Atlanta Braves. We are talking about something that we are proud of, and it is part of our history.”
For resident Ameilia Ray, also a former teacher at FCSD, the new logo should incorporate something that honors the bald eagle. She noted Fulton has been pivotal in the bird’s preservation efforts.
“Fulton has been blessed to witness firsthand the increasing bald eagle population that has been flourishing on the banks of the old Oswego River,” she said. “Bald eagles are naturally drawn to open waters.
“I propose the future school mascot have two or three feathers incorporated into its design. They would represent our national bird. It would represent the eagle population that happily calls Fulton its home.”
