FULTON — Free taekwondo lessons are being offered to youths this summer in Fulton, presented by the city of Fulton Parks and Recreation Department.
Lessons start on July 15 and continue every Friday night until Aug. 26. The lessons will be held from 7-9 p.m. at the Fulton Wrestling Club building, located at 940 Emery St.
Classes are instructed by Master Pryor’s Taekwondo.
Parks and Recreation Director Chris Waldron said that he chose the program because he believes it will have a positive impact on the community and he wanted to give kids an alternate sport opportunity.
“I’m a huge UFC fan, and a lot of UFC athletes have backgrounds in wrestling, taekwondo, karate and jujitsu,” Waldron said. “I think we have a lot of kids in our community that are not into stick and ball sports, so I wanted to provide an opportunity of a different sport for them to get into, one that would teach them discipline, character and hard work.”
Friday nights were chosen for the lessons purposefully in order to help prevent youths from getting into trouble, according to Waldron.
“We’re having the program the latest time that we can have it because we sat down with the police department and we identified the hours where the youths of the community are getting in trouble or that their parents could be getting in trouble too,” Waldron said. “We wanted to give them an alternative place to go where they would be learning to become a member of society of good character in the future.”
Waldron said that he found that many parents were interested in signing their children up for taekwondo, but that they didn’t want to make the financial commitment of long-term lessons. The free summer program gives families the opportunity to sample taekwondo and see if it’s a fit for their children. Waldron said he hopes that following the program, participants will continue with taekwondo or become interested in wrestling at the club.
The lessons are offered to youths ages 5 to 18, and there are currently about 50 registered for the summer lessons. Lessons will be split by age group, with ages 5 through 10 having lessons from 7-8 p.m., and ages 11 through 18 from 8-9 p.m.
Registration can be completed online at any point during the program. To register, visit the city of Fulton Parks and Recreation Facebook page or its website at https://fultonny.org/parks-recreation/.
