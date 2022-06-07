PENSACOLA, Fla. — Airman Recruit April Cardenas, a native of Fulton, serves the U.S. Navy at Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC) in Pensacola, Florida.
As a student at NATTC, Cardenas is serving among sailors and Marines developing the skills needed to be successful naval aviation warfighters.
Students at NATTC are taught the requirements and skills needed to be successful in their new careers.
Cardenas joined the Navy six months ago. Today, Cardenas serves as an aviation boatswain’s mate.
“Two of my aunts served in the Navy and I wanted to follow in their footsteps,” said Cardenas. “They are both very proud that I am now serving as well.”
According to Cardenas, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Fulton.
“Early on, I learned to never give up on my dreams and learned to set an example for my younger siblings,” said Cardenas.
Naval Air Technical Training Center’s mission is to provide world-class professional aviation warriors to the Navy fleet supporting combat readiness anywhere on the globe, while taking good care of its people, families and being good neighbors and stewards in the city of Pensacola and the surrounding region.
NATTC’s leaders and experts develop, deliver and leverage technology to optimize performance of its Navy, Marine Corps and foreign national students.
It provides the most up-to-date and relevant training available to sailors and Marines, ensuring Naval aviation’s success.
Serving in the Navy means Cardenas is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“We are always keeping a lookout in the sea and on land, so we can always be prepared for whatever we may encounter,” said Cardenas.
Cardenas and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“Graduating from boot camp was a major accomplishment for me,” said Cardenas. “Although it was physically and mentally challenging, I pushed through to graduation.”
As Cardenas and other sailors continue to train and perform the mission they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the U.S. Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means protecting the American people and returning the help they have given me,” added Cardenas.
The Naval Education and Training Command is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command.
Through its “Street to Fleet” focus, Naval Education and Training Command recruits civilians and transforms them into skilled warfighters ready to meet the current and future needs of the U.S. Navy.
