FULTON — Two men facing murder charges Tuesday rejected a last-minute plea deal that would have sent them to prison for decades and will instead take their chances with a jury.
The defendants, Alton D. Brown and Norman A. Newsome, made only brief appearances in county court before Judge Karen Brandt Brown for a pretrial conference.
Newsome shuffled into the courtroom in handcuffs and leg restraints. He wore a tan jail uniform and sported glasses and a beard. His lawyer, Joseph Rodak, told the judge his client was not interested in taking a plea deal.
Brandt Brown asked Newsome if he understood that if he turned down the offer made by the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office it was off the table for good.
“Yes ma’am,” he replied.
Newsome leaned over and whispered to Rodak a couple of times during his court appearance, which lasted just a few minutes, before sheriff’s deputies whisked him out of the courtroom and led Brown in wearing handcuffs, leg restraints and a blue jail uniform. Brown and his lawyers, Jean Brown and Shaun Chase, also told Brandt Brown that Brown would not take a deal and was taken back to jail.
Chief Assistant DA Mark Moody said the DA’s office had offered Brown a sentence of 25 years to life in prison and Newsome a sentence of 21 years to life.
Brown, Newsome and Britani E. Yerdon were charged in 2021 with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and first-degree attempted robbery.
Prosecutors have said in court filings that the trio traveled from Syracuse to Fulton the night of Dec. 3, 2021, to rob Russell G. Bardin, an ex-boyfriend of Yerdon’s. Police responded to a shooting early on Dec. 4 at 610 Rochester St. They discovered Aaron A. Smith and Bardin had been shot. Smith later died; Bardin survived.
Yerdon, who was in a relationship with Brown, pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder and is serving 23 years to life in prison.
Before Brown and Newsome were brought into court on Tuesday, Brandt Brown said she wouldn’t be ruling on their motions that day.
“I am not really prepared for all the motions, just so everyone knows,” she said.
Brandt Brown had just gotten the last of the motions and only had an opportunity to begin reading them on Friday. She said she had hoped to come in on Presidents Day and look at the motions but hadn’t been able to. She had the prosecutors and defense attorneys approach for a brief conversation and said she would rule on the motions at a hearing on Friday.
Brown’s attorneys filed a motion to suppress video footage from an interview with Brown at the state police barracks in North Syracuse after he was pulled over on a traffic stop and found with more than 40 grams of cocaine.
The defense argued that he asked for a lawyer at one point, putting his statement and consent to search his cellphone off limits. Brandt Brown said she would review the video from the interrogation room. A request by the defense to produce Yerdon was also withdrawn.
Prosecutors also filed at least one motion. They want to call Newsome’s former parole officer to testify that an individual seen on surveillance camera footage at the Byrne Dairy in Fulton before the murder is Newsome.
They are also seeking to admit co-conspirator statements in the form of text messages sent between Yerdon and Brown the night of the murder.
In the text messages, prosecutors allege, Yerdon shared her location with Brown so he and Newsome could find her. She also told him how many people were in the house, when to come in, to use the porch and that Bardin’s “people” were close to the house. Prosecutors have said that Smith and his girlfriend walked into the house and Smith was shot.
Jury selection is expected to begin Monday.
