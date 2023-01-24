One of the three defendants already pleaded guilty
FULTON — Two men facing murder charges from an attempted robbery in Fulton in 2021 will go on trial next month.
One of the three defendants already pleaded guilty
FULTON — Two men facing murder charges from an attempted robbery in Fulton in 2021 will go on trial next month.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Mark Moody said the trial for Norman A. Newsome and Alton D. Brown is scheduled to begin on Feb. 27 at the Barclay Courthouse in Pulaski.
At 1:11 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2021, state troopers and Fulton police responded to a report of a shooting at a house at 610 Rochester St. in the city of Fulton.
They found two 41-year-old men with gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
Aaron A. Smith was shot once and died. Russell Bardin was shot multiple times but survived.
Within days of the shooting, Fulton police arrested Britani E. Yerdon, 29, of Syracuse, on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and first-degree attempted robbery.
State troopers arrested Newsome, 38, of Syracuse, on Dec. 13, 2021, in Salt Point, New York. Fulton police arrested Brown, 36, of Syracuse, on Dec. 22, 2021. Both men were charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and first-degree attempted robbery.
Authorities have not described the exact circumstances of the fatal shooting.
According to an indictment, Yerdon, Newsome and Brown, known as “Little Bit,” “Juvie” and “Black,” respectively, traveled to Fulton together. Newsome and Brown waited at Bardin and Smith’s Rochester Street house to rob Bardin, the indictment said. Bardin and Smith were shot with a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol.
Yerdon pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder. She received a sentence of 23 years to life in prison on the murder charge and 23 years in prison on the attempted murder charge, with her sentences to be served concurrently.
She will be eligible for parole in 2044.
Newsome and Brown remain at the Oswego County jail.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.