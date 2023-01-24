610 Rochester St., Fulton

A house at 610 Rochester St. in Fulton was the scene of a 2021 shooting that killed one man and left another critically injured. Authorities eventually charged three people with murder, attempted murder and robbery. One of them pleaded guilty last year. The other two are set to go on trial in February.

 Photo provided

One of the three defendants already pleaded guilty

FULTON — Two men facing murder charges from an attempted robbery in Fulton in 2021 will go on trial next month.

Recommended for you