PULASKI — Closing arguments will likely begin Tuesday in the murder trial of two Syracuse men accused of committing a botched drug robbery after the prosecution rested its case on Monday and the defense rested without presenting any witnesses.

The defendants, Alton D. Brown and Norman A. Newsome, are on trial at the Barclay Courthouse in Pulaski. It’s the first homicide case to go to trial in Oswego County since 2015.

