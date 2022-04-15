Fulton Memorial Day Salute and parade returning in 2022

FULTON — The Fulton Memorial Day Salute and parade is coming back to the city after two years of cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Fulton Common Council has taken measures to coordinate a full-scale celebration for veterans past and present with music, food, a parade, a watchfire, a carnival, and a fireworks display to conclude the three-day event set for May 27-29.
This year, the Fulton Common Council is sponsoring the event, along with Fulton Savings Bank. Members of the council have taken it upon themselves to make all the arrangements.
Council President Audrey Avery said it’s a lot of work, but nothing compared to the sacrifice that’s been made by the people the celebration honors.
“It’s for the fallen soldiers, but also for the community,” Avery said. “It’s for them to enjoy themselves, relax and remember the men and women who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice so we may enjoy the pleasures of such a day.”
Avery said she’s been working with councilors Ethan Parkhurst (4th Ward) and Lawrence Macner (6th Ward), and together they hope to bring back some of the normalcy for people who’ve been robbed of such things since COVID derailed so many events.
“At some point we must go on,” Avery said.
So far Avery said they’ve coordinated more than 50 people for the parade but are still looking for participants. Anyone wishing to be involved can sign up via a link on the event’s Facebook page.
Avery also said while there are so many people to thank for their cooperation and volunteer participation, current Fulton Republican Chairman Mark Sherman has been her “right hand” during the planning.
“He’s been absolutely amazing,” Avery said. “He’s helped coordinate a lot of the bands.”
The music will be provided by a host of bands including The Vortex Winds Band, Naples Marching Band, Downbeat Percussion, the Central Square Marching Band, the Syracuse Police and Fire Band, Highland Bagpipes Band, the Pembroke Marching Dragons, and the Crazy Neighbors.
The Fulton Ice Arena at the Fulton Community Center will be filled with local food vendors like Shannon’s Hot Dogs, Tricky Dick’s, Carvel Ice Cream and a pizza vendor yet to be determined.
“The members of the Fulton VFW will also host their famous beer booth,” Avery said.
Doug Stevens, head of the Fulton Memorial Day Salute & Parade Committee, said he’s looking forward to a safe and enjoyable day to honor our nation’s military veterans past and present.
With COVID outbreaks still occurring and mask mandates being issued in some cities, Avery said there are no mandates to adhere to at this time, however should that change then so could the plans for the celebration.
However, at this time she hopes people will take whatever precautions that make them the most comfortable.
“If you don’t feel comfortable around other people that is absolutely everybody’s choice,” Avery said. “However, there are no restrictions mandated by the state at this time. If that should change we will address that at the time. The safety of our community is our number one priority.”
The events list is as follows:
• Friday, May 27: Memorial Salute to Fulton at the Fulton War Memorial, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Saturday, May 28: Parade starting at 10 a.m., with the ice arena opening afterward and the carnival starting. The watchfire begins at 7 p.m.
• Sunday, May 29: Fireworks at dusk
This year’s Fulton Veteran of the Year is Peter Allen
Mayor Deana Michaels said it’s been a long two years and that she is thrilled they get to bring back the much anticipated Memorial Day Salute.
“I have a great deal of respect for the Memorial Day Salute Committee, a group of community volunteers committed to honoring the women and men who have served and sacrificed for our freedoms,” Michaels said.
“We encourage all to visit Fulton on Memorial Day Weekend 2022 to pay honor as we salute those who served and sacrificed, while also bringing a weekend of events packed with family fun, free activities.”
For updates to the event, log on to the Fulton Memorial Day Salute & Parade Facebook page.
