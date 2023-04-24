Fulton election challenge

David Phares, left, listens to a ruling by election commissioners regarding his petitions to run on the Republican Party line for Fulton mayor. At a hearing Friday, commissioners ultimately invalidated enough of his signatures that he was removed from the ballot. Phares says he now plans to run as a third-party candidate. 

 Ken Sturtz photo

OSWEGO — Fulton’s crowded mayoral race became less crowded last week when the Oswego County Board of Elections invalidated David Phares’ petitions, keeping him off the ballot.

During a hearing Friday, Democratic Commissioner Laura Brazak and Republican Commissioner Peggy Bickford both ruled that Phares did not have enough valid petition signatures to meet the 125-signature threshold required.

