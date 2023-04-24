OSWEGO — Fulton’s crowded mayoral race became less crowded last week when the Oswego County Board of Elections invalidated David Phares’ petitions, keeping him off the ballot.
During a hearing Friday, Democratic Commissioner Laura Brazak and Republican Commissioner Peggy Bickford both ruled that Phares did not have enough valid petition signatures to meet the 125-signature threshold required.
Phares submitted 167 petitions. Brazak ruled 123 valid and Bickford ruled 121 valid, leaving him several signatures short. Marissa Hanlon, who has the endorsement of the Fulton Republican Committee, objected to Phares’ petitions.
A political newcomer, Phares said he got a late start to gathering petitions but that he wasn’t angry over the outcome.
“I thought it was a fair process,” he said. “I’ve got really no ax to grind with anybody.”
Phares said he now plans to run on a third-party line and is in the process of collecting petitions to get on the ballot that way.
In addition to Hanlon, Tom Kenyon is running on the Conservative Party line and Jim Rice is running on the Democratic Party line. Mayor Deana Michaels, a Republican, is not seeking a second four-year term.
Another challenge to petitions for Fulton elected office was far less cordial and set up a showdown this fall in the general election.
Oswego County Legislator Frank Castiglia, D-Fulton, objected to the petitions submitted by Mark Sherman to run on the Republican Party line against Castiglia in the 25th District, which covers part of Fulton.
Castiglia argued that on one of Sherman’s petition sheets the date next to a witness signature had been changed from April 8 to April 6.
“If you make any changes to that at all, it has to be initialed by that witness,” he said. “They failed to do that.”
Castiglia pointed to an April 13 Facebook post by Sherman that he acknowledged the error and meant the petitions should have been invalidated.
“Petitions are in, there was one issue, the witness accidentally wrote the wrong date, dating her signature as 4/8/23 when it was actually 4/6/23 and the petitions were filed on the morning of 4/7/23,” Sherman wrote in the post.
On Monday Sherman said the sheet in question involved an honest mistake by one of the people who carried petitions for him. He said the woman had gotten signatures on April 6 but accidentally dated the witness portion April 8. Sherman said he caught the mistake, pointed it out and she crossed it out and wrote in the correct date.
“The only problem was she didn’t initial it; then there wouldn’t have been any problem,” Sherman said, calling it a technicality. “So he was trying to make a mountain out of a molehill here.”
At the hearing on Friday, Brazak agreed with Castiglia that one of Sherman’s petition pages had a mistake and a subsequent correction in the witness statement that had not been initialed by the witness. Therefore, she ruled that 11 of Sherman’s signatures were invalid, which would have left him without the necessary 45 signatures.
But Bickford ruled that just one signature was invalid and that his petition was valid (when the commissioners split on a decision, the petition is ruled valid).
When Castiglia questioned Bickford’s decision on Friday, there was a brief heated exchange between them.
“I talked to the state,” she said. “That is how I ruled, and you can go to court.”
“You’re ruling for the party,” Castiglia said, adding that he planned to go to court.
At one point, Bickford told Castiglia that she wasn’t going to get into a back and forth with him and that he wasn’t at a hearing (Castiliga provided a letter from the board saying that at the hearing, parties would be allowed to make arguments in support of their written materials). And she took exception to Castiglia’s comment that her ruling was politically motivated.
“And that’s insulting because I do not do it that way,” Bickford said. “You’re done.”
On Monday, Castiglia said he had consulted a lawyer, who told him the process of a court challenge could easily cost $3,000 to $5,000. He said he had decided pursuing legal action wasn’t worth it. He said his motivation in challenging Sherman’s petitions wasn’t to run unopposed.
“I believe everybody should have an opponent, I really do,” he said. “With me, it doesn’t matter if it’s a Democrat or a Republican. The rules are the rules, and you can’t break the rules.”
Sherman, who is chair of the Fulton Republican Committee, said he has spent the last couple of years searching to find someone to challenge Castiglia for his seat, but several people didn’t work out. He said he didn’t review Castiglia’s petitions for a possible challenge.
“Let the voters decide,” he said. “I really think that people need to have a choice.”
Elections commissioners also invalidated George Ritchie Sr.’s petition to run on the Conservative Party line for Hannibal highway superintendent due to an error in the witness statements. The witness stated the wrong town/city.
Brazak and Bickford ruled on eight separate challenges by Mary Ann Phillips. Two were for Parish town supervisor, one for Parish tax collector, one for Parish town clerk, two for Parish council, and two for Parish Republican Committee positions. The commissioners split in their decisions on two of the petitions but all eight were ultimately ruled valid.
Primary Day is June 27.
