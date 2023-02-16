FULTON — Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels will not run for reelection this year, she announced during her state of the city speech Wednesday night.
“For over three years I’ve had the honor to serve as your mayor,” Michaels said. “I’ve appreciated the job and all of its challenges and all of its successes.”
She said she is stepping down so she can spend more time with her family. Michaels, 47, was elected mayor in 2019.
She said she decided to run after one of her children challenged her to make Fulton a better place to live.
“I set out to make a difference,” said Michaels. “To make our name known. To make sure we had a seat at the table and a voice in the conversations. Conversations I knew would move us forward, I’m confident we’ve done just that. Our foundation is stronger than it’s ever been and we are equipped with the tools and mindsets to move forward.”
Michaels was elected on the Republican and Conservative party lines, garnering 51% of the vote and easily defeating her three opponents. The Palladium-Times reached out to the Oswego County Republican and Democratic Party committees, but the phone calls and emails were not returned Thursday.
If Michaels had run for reelection, she would have faced at least one challenger: Tom Kenyon, 78, who plans to run on the Conservative Party line. He previously served 14 years on the Fulton Common Council and unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2011. He said he is not interested in running as a Republican.
“I’m strictly Conservative,” he said.
When Kenyon announced his candidacy in late January, he said he decided to run because many people had told him that Michaels was too frequently unresponsive and inaccessible to the public. On Thursday, however, he said he didn’t want to criticize her.
“If she’s not running because of family, then I don’t blame her a bit,” he said. “Family is the most important thing.”
Michaels spent the majority of her speech touting her accomplishments as mayor and the upcoming slated projects aimed at improving the city in 2023.
Michaels spoke of the upgrades to the city performed by the Department of Public Works, including the repaving of the section of Route 481 that runs through Fulton from Pierce Drive to Oneida Street.
Michaels also announced a groundbreaking on an upcoming $1.2 million shoreline river refurbishing project.
In 2022, the Fulton Parks and Recreation Department became the first department nationwide to organize and implement a municipal iRacing series.
“For the first time we were able to embrace members of our racing community by providing programming much like we do for other sports,” Michaels said.
This program led to an $8,000 donation from Siemens Corp. to G. Ray Bodley High School to build an iRacing lab on school grounds.
Michaels also announced she had put forward a motion for unspecified term limits for elected officials in Fulton.
Council President Dan Farfaglia, who lost to Michaels in 2019 when he ran as a Democrat, said the motion would most likely be voted on as soon as its next meeting on Tuesday.
“A citizen-run government was not meant to create career politicians,” Michaels said. “But instead bring forth good neighbors and change makers with new ideas.”
Michaels has recently joined the Oswego County Micron Steering Strategy Committee. The committee, led by SUNY Oswego, is set to position the county to capitalize on the opportunities presented by Micron’s investment in the area.
“Fulton’s location, educational and industrial base and continuing housing development make us a prime location for Micron’s needs,” Michaels said. “We can be the bedroom community for those thousands of people who will be employed there.”
