FULTON — Fulton mayor Deana Michaels says the Common Council should pass a resolution calling for the end of bail reform in New York State.
She pointed to the case of Heather M. Smith, who was allowed out of jail on bail, after she admitted to pushing her two grandchildren into the Oswego River on Monday, in Fulton.
Smith, 46, was charged with two counts each of first degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, a felony and a misdemeanor respectively.
“This is just another case that we can make the argument that there’s something working against us,” Michaels said. “When someone’s actions are of that magnitude, they are able to walk freely and those poor children are jeopardized.”
Critics point to data released in the past year that show the number of offenders getting rearrested within 180 days of their initial arrest is up 5-6% since bail reform was enacted.
Michaels said she will introduce a resolution in Fulton at the next common council meeting.
In 2019, New York lawmakers passed legislation that eliminated the use of cash bail for most misdemeanors and some nonviolent felony charges.
Proponents said the change was needed because wealthier people charged with crimes could buy their way out of jail while awaiting trial while those less well off were forced to remain in jail until the trial even if ultimately exonerated.
Since it was enacted at the state level, local municipalities are required to follow the bail reform guidelines. Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed tightening up some of its provisions.
