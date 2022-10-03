Fulton police

Fulton Patrol Officer Sophia Graves keeps an eye on traffic at West Broadway and West Second Street, concentrating on speeding and pedestrian safety in this intersection that has a high volume of traffic, and a history of vehicle-pedestrian accidents. 

 Photo provided

FULTON — The Fulton Police Department will be ramping up efforts to enforce the New York State law that says motorists must stop when a pedestrian is in a crosswalk, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels and Fulton Police Chief Mike Curtis have announced.

This will be a citywide enforcement effort, and violators will be ticketed.

