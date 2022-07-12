The city of Fulton has begun a multitude of milling/repaving projects throughout the city. Repaving projects are underway in every ward of the city. Pictured, crews pave a section of West First Street.
FULTON — The city of Fulton has begun a multitude of milling/repaving projects throughout the city, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels has announced.
“We apologize for the temporary inconvenience to drivers, but the end result will be a smoother ride and a better-looking street in both residential and main thoroughfares,” Michaels said. “This is part of an ongoing, year-to-year plan to continually improve our streets, and milling/paving will begin by late summer on State Route 481 through the city.”
Fulton DPW Commissioner Charles J. Smith said that streets are being milled and repaved in every city ward. In addition, the project includes the installation of 22 ADA compliant concrete curb ramps with detectable warnings.
“Barring any delays, we anticipate completion of these projects by the first week in August,” he said. “Not only does this help beautify areas of the city, but it makes it easier for plowing and maintenance of the streets.”
Paving projects are scheduled as follows:
1st Ward: Marion Street, from Sylvan Street to cul-de-sac; West 4th Street, from Hannibal to Gansevoort Street; and on West 3rd Street from Phillips to Kellogg Street.
2nd Ward: West 1st to Chestnut; Pine Street, from West 1st to West 3rd Street; and West 4th Street from West Broadway to Chestnut Street.
3rd Ward: North Pollard Drive from West 1st to Morin Drive and from Edgewater Drive to Riverview Drive; and on South Pollard Drive from Morin Drive to Riverview Drive.
4th Ward: 12th Street, from Emery Street to East Broadway; and South 7th Street, from State Street to Division Street.
5th Ward: South 6th Street, from Buffalo to Academy Street; South 4th Street, from Utica to Rochester Street; Rochester Street, from State Route 481 to South 3rd Street and from South 1st Street to State Route 481.
6th Ward: Oneida Street, from State Route 481 to North 4th Street; White Avenue, Clark Street loop; North 8th Street, from Seward to Manhattan Street; South 10th Street, from Cayuga to Utica Street; and Seneca Street, from North 5th to North 6th Street.
