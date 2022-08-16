FULTON — After the death of a victim, Cody A. Backus, 37, of Fulton, is facing additional charges following an incident on July 23.

Marshell "Lowell" Foster, 82, died on Monday as a result of his injuries after he was assaulted by Backus, resulting in a brain injury. Backus was charged on Tuesday with the additional crimes of murder in the second degree — a class A-I felony, and manslaughter in the first degree — a class B felony.

