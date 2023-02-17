OSWEGO — A Fulton man who was freed on murder charges in a separate case has admitted his involvement in the burglary and fatal assault of an 82-year-old Fulton man last year.
Cory A. Backus, 37, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday before Judge Melinda McGunnigle in Oswego County Court.
He faces 18 years to life in prison for the killing.
Backus was originally charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and first-degree burglary. Backus was accused of assaulting Marshell Foster, 82, outside Foster’s house at 4 Taylor Ave. in Fulton on July 21, 2022, and then forcing his way inside and assaulting him again.
Authorities said Backus recorded parts of his actions and later uploaded them on social media.
Two days after the attack, a friend found Foster on the floor inside his home and called 911. Police arrived to find the inside of the home ransacked. Foster suffered a brain injury and face and spinal fractures. He later died.
Backus has been to prison before on murder charges.
In 2008, a jury found him guilty of murder in the 2006 Syracuse home invasion robbery in which James Brennan Jr. was killed. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Backus lost two appeals in state court and another appeal in federal court.
But in 2018 his murder conviction was tossed when it came to light that a key prosecution witness who testified at the trial had lied about what happened. Backus had always maintained his innocence. Prosecutors in Onondaga County admitted they couldn’t sustain the case without the witness testimony.
Backus took a reduced 9½-year sentence for the attempted burglary but maintained his innocence under an Alford plea in which a defendant doesn’t plead guilty but admits there’s sufficient evidence to find him guilty of a reduced charge. He has been free since.
McGunnigle ordered Backus held at the county jail until he is sentenced on March 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.