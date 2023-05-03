FULTON — What started as a routine traffic stop turned into a nearly 20-mile chase that ended with a Fulton man facing a laundry list of charges, police said.
Jeremy E. Danielewicz, 28, of 314 W. Fifth St. S., was arrested just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday. A Fulton police officer tried to stop Danielewicz near State Route 3 and Park Street for failure to keep right and what appeared to be license plates that had been switched.
“They went to stop him and that’s when he took off,” Lt. Brandon Lanning said.
Officers pursued Danielewicz out of Fulton and to the area of Silk and McDougall roads in the town of Volney. Lanning said officers used spike strips on the car near Silk Road and County Route 45, which hit one of the car’s tires. “So he only had three tires but he made it pretty far with only three,” Lanning said.
Despite the damage, Danielewicz drove back to Fulton and across the city via the Oneida Street Bridge, reaching speeds of at least 60 mph in the city. Lanning said Danielewicz finally stopped on Johnny Cake Drive in the town of Granby, at which point he was being chased by police officers from several agencies.
Danielewicz cooperated and was arrested without further incident.
He was charged with third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, license plate violation (improper plates), operating a vehicle without an inspection certificate, operating a vehicle without insurance, no license plate (single plate), operating an unregistered vehicle, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, license violation (no license), failure to keep right (two-lane road), no/inadequate plate lamp, failure to obey a police officer, two speeding violations, improper right turn, failure to stop at a stop sign, unsafe tires, reckless driving, and two counts of unsafe turn/failure to signal.
The car he was driving wasn’t stolen, though the back license plate had been switched, Lanning said, adding that the main reason Danielewicz initially failed to stop was because he had a suspended license.
While searching the car, officers found a dagger, which is considered a weapon in New York. Lanning said the weapon charge was a felony because Danielewicz has a previous conviction.
He was taken to Oswego County Centralized Arraignment Part court due to the felony charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.