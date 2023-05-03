FULTON — What started as a routine traffic stop turned into a nearly 20-mile chase that ended with a Fulton man facing a laundry list of charges, police said.

Jeremy E. Danielewicz, 28, of 314 W. Fifth St. S., was arrested just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday. A Fulton police officer tried to stop Danielewicz near State Route 3 and Park Street for failure to keep right and what appeared to be license plates that had been switched.

Tags

Recommended for you