MEXICO — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Fulton man following an investigation stemming from a fatal domestic dispute.
Juan Rivera, 47, of Fulton, was arrested Wednesday following an incident that occurred on Jan. 29. Following an investigation by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division, it was determined that Rivera was operating a vehicle on Tubbs Road in the town of Mexico, where he was involved in a traffic accident when his vehicle collided with a pole.
Rivera’s passenger, his girlfriend at the time, Rebecca Fink, exited the vehicle after the accident. Rivera and Fink were then allegedly involved in a domestic dispute that ended with Rivera running Fink over with his vehicle, and then placing her severely injured body back in the passenger seat.
Rivera then fled the scene in the damaged vehicle and was found by a deputy parked on the side of West Stone Road in New Haven. Fink was transported from the scene to the hospital where she died later.
As a result of the investigation, Rivera was charged with manslaughter in the second degree, leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree.
Rivera is scheduled to be arraigned in the Oswego County CAP Court this evening.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone who has information — including the yet-to-be-identified good Samaritan who stopped on Tubbs Road and interacted with Rivera and Fink, is encouraged to call the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at 315-349-3411.
