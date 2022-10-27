FULTON — A Fulton man has been arrested by the Fulton Police Department following a sex abuse investigation that started in September.

Ronald L. Wardhaugh, 31, of Fulton, was arrested by FPD on Oct. 21 after he was located by police on Academy Street in Fulton. He has been charged with one count of course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, a class B felony, and two counts of rape in the first degree, a class B felony.

