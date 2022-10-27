FULTON — A Fulton man has been arrested by the Fulton Police Department following a sex abuse investigation that started in September.
Ronald L. Wardhaugh, 31, of Fulton, was arrested by FPD on Oct. 21 after he was located by police on Academy Street in Fulton. He has been charged with one count of course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, a class B felony, and two counts of rape in the first degree, a class B felony.
FPD stated in a press release that the department received a complaint regarding the sexual abuse of a child that occurred over several years at a location within the city of Fulton.
As a result, police learned that it was an adult male who engaged in sexual intercourse and other sexual acts with the child from 2014-17, when the child was less than 11 years old.
Two separate incidents were also discovered in October 2018 and March 2019 where the suspect engaged in sexual intercourse with the 11-year-old victim.
Wardhaugh was arraigned later on Oct. 21 and was remanded to Oswego County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.
FPD asks that anyone in the public with information about this case, or other potential cases involving Wardhaugh, to contact Investigator Marino of FPD at 315-598-4342.
