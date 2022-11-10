FULTON — A Fulton man has been arrested after four counts of rape and other criminal sex charges, according to a release from the Fulton Police Department.

Bernard P. Hammond III, 35, of Fulton, has been charged with four counts of rape in the second degree, a class D felony; one count of criminal sex act in the second degree, a class D felony; one count of sex abuse in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor; and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

