FULTON — A Fulton man has been arrested after four counts of rape and other criminal sex charges, according to a release from the Fulton Police Department.
Bernard P. Hammond III, 35, of Fulton, has been charged with four counts of rape in the second degree, a class D felony; one count of criminal sex act in the second degree, a class D felony; one count of sex abuse in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor; and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.
Police said that the department was contacted on Wednesday by the Irondequoit Police Department in Monroe County about a missing 13-year-old female who may have been at a residence in Fulton. Officers then responded to the residence and located the female.
An investigation by FPD revealed that Hammond allegedly met the victim on a social media application. Police allege that Hammond drove to Monroe County on Monday where he picked up the victim from school and drove her to his residence in Fulton.
Police said that over the last two days, it is alleged that Hammond subjected the victim to sexual conduct, and was arrested by FPD.
Hammond was transported to the Oswego County Jail to be arraigned. For those with any further information about this case, they are asked to contact FPD.
