FULTON — A Fulton man is accused of raping a woman last summer at a Hastings motel.The New York State Police said Dominic D. Diaz, 21, was charged Wednesday with first-degree rape.State police provided few details, but said Diaz had sex with an unconscious female in July 2022. The incident occurred at the Pine Grove Motel, 1347 U.S. Route 11.Diaz turned himself in to troopers, police said. He was held pending arraignment.
