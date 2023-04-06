OSWEGO — A Fulton man who is accused of running over his girlfriend with a car during a fatal domestic dispute last year will go on trial in June.
During a hearing on Thursday, Judge Melinda McGunnigle scheduled Juan Rivera’s trial for June 12 and a final pre-trial conference for May 18.
Authorities have said that in January 2022 Rivera was driving a vehicle on Tubbs Road in the town of Mexico when he crashed and hit a pole. His girlfriend, Rebecca Fink, was a passenger in the vehicle and got out after the accident.
The pair got into a domestic dispute that ended with Rivera running over Fink with his vehicle and placing her badly injured body back in the passenger seat, authorities said. He’s accused of fleeing the scene and was later found by a sheriff’s deputy in New Haven.
Rivera was charged in July with second-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
He has been held at the county jail since his arrest and appeared in Oswego County Court on Thursday for a Huntley Hearing wearing an orange jail uniform, handcuffs and leg irons.
The hearing is to consider motions to suppress a defendant’s statement on the grounds that it was illegally obtained due to pressure, threats, and tricks or because a defendant wasn’t properly advised of their rights.
Deputy Brandon Doody testified that he responded to the scene of the crash in January 2022 and spoke with Rivera, who he said wasn’t under arrest and at first didn’t want to make a statement but then agreed to give one. Doody said he didn’t read Rivera his Miranda warning because he wasn’t under arrest.
Rivera later refused to sign the statement, said he wanted to leave and was picked up by his mother.
Sheriff’s Investigator Scott Beckwith testified about several phone conversations he had with Rivera that were recorded.
Rivera’s lawyer, Tom Christopher, asked if he advised Rivera of his rights. Beckwith said he did not because Rivera wasn’t under arrest.
Sheriff’s Investigator Andrew English testified about the day Rivera was arrested last year in Fulton. Christopher asked him if Rivera was in custody when English spoke with him and if he was advised of his rights. English said he was and he did.
Christopher asked how much time passed before Rivera invoked his right to remain silent. English said about 10 minutes passed.
McGunnigle said she would issue a ruling on Rivera’s statements in a couple of weeks after she received written submissions from Christopher and prosecutors.
