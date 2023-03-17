FULTON — A man faces assault charges after hitting his 8-year-old son in the face with a video game controller, Fulton police said.
Shawn M. Bonner, 42, of Fulton, was charged with second-degree assault, aggravated family offense, third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.
Police were contacted Thursday by Child Protective Services regarding an incident in which a parent struck his child in the face.
Officers investigated and conducted interviews, including with Bonner. Police said he admitted to throwing an object at his son.
Lt. Brandon Lanning, a police spokesman, said the incident apparently involved an argument over a video game controller. It wasn’t working and the boy brought it to Bonner, who eventually threw it.
Lanning said other objects were thrown but it was the controller that hit the 8-year-old.
The boy suffered a small cut and bruising to his face that Lanning described as “pretty substantial.” He said the incident wasn’t reported until the boy went to school and a teacher noticed the injuries and asked the boy about them.
Police did not say when the alleged incident occurred.
While investigating officers also discovered that at the time of the incident, Bonner was violating a court-mandated order of protection for the boy’s mother.
Bonner was arrested on Thursday. He was taken to the Oswego County jail and arraigned on Friday in Fulton City Court. Police said prosecutors asked he be held on $2,500 bail or $5,000 bond. Judge David Hawthorne released Bonner on his own recognizance.
