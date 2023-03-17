FULTON — A man faces assault charges after hitting his 8-year-old son in the face with a video game controller, Fulton police said.

Shawn M. Bonner, 42, of Fulton, was charged with second-degree assault, aggravated family offense, third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.

