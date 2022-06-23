Among the new officers installed at the Fulton Lions Club’s June meeting were, from left: Susan Daratt, treasurer; incoming Lion Stephanie Overton; Melody Morrison, lion tamer; Douglas G. Russell, past district governor, District 20-Y1; David Guyer, immediate past president; Dr. Brett Tallents, seated, president; Gail Jones, director; Melissa Champion, membership chair and assistant lion tamer; Patrick Devendorf, director; and incoming Lion Matt Overton.
FULTON — The Fulton Lions Club installed Dr. Brett Tallents as its new president and its slate of officers for 2022-23 at its recent June meeting. The ceremony was performed by Douglas G. Russell, past district governor, District 20-Y1, 2012-13.
This is Tallents’ second time serving as club president. Other officers installed included Michelle Stanard, secretary; Linda Hughes, assistant secretary; Susan Daratt, treasurer; Ron Browning, assistant treasurer; David Guyer, immediate past president and Lions Club International Foundation liaison; Melody Morrison, lion tamer; and Melissa Champion, membership chair and assistant lion tamer. Board members installed were Gail Jones and David Dingman for one-year terms, and Mary Curcio and Patrick Devendorf for two-year terms.
“Chartered in 1953, our club continues to be one of the most active in our district,” Tallents said. “We look forward to our upcoming Charby’s Duck Derby in September to kick off our next year of service to the greater Fulton community.”
The Fulton Lions Club provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.
