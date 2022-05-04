FULTON — The Fulton Lions Club will be having its second annual cleanup day on Saturday at 9 a.m.
The Lions Club will be cleaning up Voorhees Park, located on South 4th Street and South 3rd Street between Academy and Buffalo streets. The cleanup is in recognition of Earth Day. Fulton Lions Club member and Fulton Common Council President Audrey Avery and Fulton Lions Club President David Guyer organized the event.
“We just wanted to get the community together,” Avery said. “We have 15 parks in our city all together and it’s very hard for our Parks and Recreation Department to attend to every park and keep them up as we should. It’s very hard. They’re a very limited staff so having the volunteers assist, obviously, is a great deal of help to the city itself and keeps the neighborhoods clean and looking presentable.”
Around 10 Lions Club members are expected to participate, as well as four to five city officials. Avery is hoping to get at least 20 volunteers from the community, due to the park’s large size.
The cleanup consists of picking up any garbage and tree limbs, raking if it’s needed, mulching, cleaning around curbing, scraping leaves and any other cleaning necessary to make the park look more presentable. Park benches were freshly painted at last year’s cleanup, and efforts are being made to attend to the gazebo, which has had recent vandalism issues, according to Avery.
Last year’s event was in honor of Bob Weston, former Fulton City Councilor and Lions Club member. Weston passed away last March, and the Lions Club wanted to do something to honor him and involve his family, Avery said.
Those interested in volunteering should show up at Voorhees Park shortly before 9 a.m. on Saturday. Volunteers should bring their own gloves, a rake or a shovel and water. The cleanup is estimated to take about three to four hours.
