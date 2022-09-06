Fulton Duck Derby

The Fulton Lions Club’s annual Charby’s Duck Derby will be held from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday in Canal Park, behind Tavern on the Lock Restaurant in Fulton. The event carries a grand prize of $2,500, sponsored by The Medicine Place. Other prizes and raffles will be available, and the Doctor Boogie band will provide entertainment. Promoting the Duck Derby in front from left are Melody Morrison, Susan Daratt, Judy Malette, and Gail Jones. In back are Steve Chirello, Dennis Rupert, Dave Perry, Ron Browning, David Dingman, and Dave Guyer.

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

FULTON — The Fulton Lions Club will present the running of the 32nd annual Charby’s Duck Derby from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, said Brett Tallents, club president.

“This year there will be prizes for the 35 top finishers as well as the last-place duck, with a grand prize of $2,500, sponsored by The Medicine Place,” Tallents said. “And to keep things lively, the Doctor Boogie band, sponsored by Community Bank N.A., is back to provide live entertainment all day.

