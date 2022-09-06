The Fulton Lions Club’s annual Charby’s Duck Derby will be held from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday in Canal Park, behind Tavern on the Lock Restaurant in Fulton. The event carries a grand prize of $2,500, sponsored by The Medicine Place. Other prizes and raffles will be available, and the Doctor Boogie band will provide entertainment. Promoting the Duck Derby in front from left are Melody Morrison, Susan Daratt, Judy Malette, and Gail Jones. In back are Steve Chirello, Dennis Rupert, Dave Perry, Ron Browning, David Dingman, and Dave Guyer.
FULTON — The Fulton Lions Club will present the running of the 32nd annual Charby’s Duck Derby from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, said Brett Tallents, club president.
“This year there will be prizes for the 35 top finishers as well as the last-place duck, with a grand prize of $2,500, sponsored by The Medicine Place,” Tallents said. “And to keep things lively, the Doctor Boogie band, sponsored by Community Bank N.A., is back to provide live entertainment all day.
“There will also be a drawing every 15 minutes for $25 in New York State lottery tickets between 1-3 p.m., and $250 in lottery tickets, sponsored by Attorney Dennis Hawthorne Jr., will be raffled off during the event.”
The event is in Canal Park, behind Tavern on the Lock. Tickets are available individually or in bundles.
Duck tickets can be purchased the day of the event or from any Fulton Lion. Tickets can also be purchased at Mimi’s Drive-In, DeVine Designs by Gail, The Fulton Medicine Place, Chirello Advertising, and from any Fulton Lions Club member.
The event is named in memory of the late Donald “Charby” Charbonneau, Fulton Lions past president who created the event for the club three decades ago.
The Fulton Lions Club, also known for its Lions Loot Sweepstakes and Lions Mane Event Comedy Night, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the greater Fulton area.
For further information, visit their Facebook page under “Fulton NY Lions, or see fultonlionsclub.com.
