Ronnie Leigh, above, will be the Friday night headliner on Aug. 12, during the 2022 Fulton Jazz Festival, Aug. 11-13. The festival kicks off at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, with the Oswego County Musicians Union Swinging Big Band at Bullhead Point pavilion under the direction of Stan Gosek.
FULTON — The Fulton Jazz Festival (FJF), returns Aug. 11-13 with jazz headliner performances by Ronnie Leigh on Friday and Nancy Kelly on Saturday with world-class performances “that will take you on a musical journey like no other,” said festival president Joe Cortini.
“The mix of talent this year, combined with the beautiful setting on Fulton’s Lock 3 Canal View Park and Marina, will give fest-goers a chill vibe to enjoy the best in jazz,” Cortini said. “Ronnie Leigh, a phenomenal jazz vocalist and local treasure, will be appearing at the festival for the first time and Nancy Kelly returns, bringing her world-renowned jazz vocal stylings and her solid following to Fulton.”
Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels said the jazz festival is a summer event anchor for the city.
“Fulton residents, as well as people from miles around, look forward to this festival each year,” she said. “It’s another shining example of showcasing fantastic entertainment in one of our city’s beautiful New York State Canal locations.”
The festival kicks off at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug.11, with a “Salute To Seniors” at Bullhead Point with the Oswego County Musicians Union Swinging Big Band led by Stan Gosek. Then, Friday and Saturday feature six more groups with everything from straight ahead jazz, funk to R&B, Cortini said.
The lineup is as follows:
Thursday, Aug. 11 — Bullhead Point
7 p.m.: Oswego County Musicians Swinging Big Band
Friday, Aug. 12 — Lock 3 Canal View Park
5 p.m.: Morris Tarbell & The Hepcats
7 p.m.: Ronnie Leigh
9 p.m.: Atlas
Saturday, Aug. 13 — Lock 3 Canal View Park
4 p.m.: The Instigators
6 p.m.: Nancy Kelly
8 p.m.: Brownskin Band
This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a grant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature and administered by CNY Arts. This event is funded in-part, through the generous support of the NYS Canal Corporation and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. Once again, Fulton Savings Bank is the presenting sponsor, and the Fulton Music Association is a major sponsor. For more information about the festival, or sponsorship opportunities, call or text Fulton Jazz Fest at (315) 760-5299, or fultonjazzfest@gmail.com. The event is online at www.fultonjazzfest.com, and on Facebook under “Fulton Jazz Festival.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.