FULTON — G. Ray Bodley High School students in Fulton will have four new courses to choose from this fall.

Principal Nathan Murray announced Tuesday the high school will offer a capstone course for high school seniors wanting to analyze civic issues, and an intro to 3-D design and animation class. Fulton City School District (FCSD) is also adding an advanced home improvement and repair course, as well as a seasonal cooking and baking class.

