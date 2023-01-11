FULTON — G. Ray Bodley High School students in Fulton will have four new courses to choose from this fall.
Principal Nathan Murray announced Tuesday the high school will offer a capstone course for high school seniors wanting to analyze civic issues, and an intro to 3-D design and animation class. Fulton City School District (FCSD) is also adding an advanced home improvement and repair course, as well as a seasonal cooking and baking class.
All courses run for 20 weeks and award students with half a credit.
The new course selections are based on student feedback, Deputy Superintendent Geri Geitner said at FCSD’s Board of Education Tuesday,.
“We receive formal and informal feedback on courses,” she said. “We have conversations with teachers and groups of students. We learn what students are looking for. We also gather feedback from our counseling department and the feedback they discuss with students.”
FCSD Superintendent Brian Pulvino said the new courses are “the direction of the future.”
“It is always exciting when we listen to our students and make adjustments,” he said. “This is definitely the direction of the future. We are making sure we are providing students with applicable, meaningful things they can do right now.”
The capstone course on civic readiness is a project-oriented course, Murray said. In this course, students will identify and analyze a civic issue, and its cause. Students will be required to deliver a written essay and presentation that addresses potential solutions.
This course, Murray said, is consistent with the state education department’s seal of civic readiness, which is required for high school graduation.
The intro to 3-D design and animation class will be a computer-facilitated design course that appeals to students who are interested in computer animation and game design, Murray said. Students will learn how to make objects, environments, architecture and characters in a digital space.
“We are trying to bring art and technology together,” he said.
The construction systems advanced course, focusing on home improvement and repair, is the only new course to require students to have taken a prior course in the same subject.
Some of the lessons students can learn include sink and toilet installation and repairs, kitchen and bath layout and design, cabinet installation, window replacement and roof repair.
“This course is proposed to address the feedback from students that more learning experiences with practical applications would enhance learning and lead to development of skills that can be applied across settings and experiences,” Murray said during a presentation to the Board of Education Tuesday.
The fall and seasonal cooking and baking course will focus on dishes traditionally enjoyed during the fall, including soups.
“It is about how well you can cook on your own,” Murray said.
Murray said the district doesn’t foresee the new offerings affecting current staffing at the high school, or overstretching working hours for faculty.
“In some cases, we are giving up other courses to implement these,” he said.
