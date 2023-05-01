GRANBY — A 17-year-old Fulton high school student died and a fellow student was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday about four miles south of Fulton.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on state Route 48 between Wilcox Road, near Thunder Island, and Wybron Road, near the Oswego River, in the town of Granby.

