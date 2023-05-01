GRANBY — A 17-year-old Fulton high school student died and a fellow student was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday about four miles south of Fulton.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on state Route 48 between Wilcox Road, near Thunder Island, and Wybron Road, near the Oswego River, in the town of Granby.
Rylee Bartlett, 17, of Fulton, was driving a 2010 Dodge Journey SUV north on Route 48 when it entered the opposite lane and collided with a southbound 2014 Chrysler Town & Country minivan, according to an investigation by the sheriff’s office. She died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
Her passenger, Brady Niver, 16, of Fulton, was rushed to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse in critical condition.
Sheriff’s deputies, Fulton police, state troopers, Menter Ambulance and firefighters from several departments responded.
The driver of the minivan was identified as Fred Strickland. He and his wife, Sharyn Strickland, who was a passenger, were both taken to Upstate University Hospital. Their injuries were not believed to be life threatening, the sheriff’s office said. No residence was listed for the Stricklands.
The sheriff’s office has not said what might have caused the crash, and deputies are continuing to investigate.
Bartlett and Niver are both juniors at G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton. Bartlett was a member of the varsity girls lacrosse team, recording a goal and an assist this season. The lacrosse team postponed a home game scheduled for Monday night.
Niver is a standout on the varsity wrestling team. He wrestled in the 118-pound weight class last season, posting a 25-5 record with 12 pins. He claimed fourth place at the sectional tournament.
In a message sent Sunday evening to the Fulton City School District, Superintendent Brian Pulvino said the district had mobilized its crisis response team and would have counseling support available to students and staff at the high school.
“While we await more information, we ask that you please hold our Fulton community in your hearts and take care of one another,” Pulvino said.
The school district later announced that the community would gather Monday evening at the high school gymnasium to show support for Bartlett, Niver and their families, and to comfort one another.
The district also invited the community to wear red and green, the school’s colors, today to show their support.
