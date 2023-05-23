Fulton Memorial Day parade

The CNY Pipe & Drums Band marches in the Fulton Memorial Day parade in this file photo.

 File photo

FULTON — Fulton rolls out its traditional Memorial Day Salute starting 10 a.m. Saturday with a parade billed as Oswego County’s biggest and best. 

The parade will begin staging the floats on South Fifth and South Sixth streets, but actually starts on South Fourth Street heading to East Broadway. From there it takes a left turn onto East Broadway and marches all the way across the river and ends at the Fulton War Memorial.

