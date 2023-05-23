FULTON — Fulton rolls out its traditional Memorial Day Salute starting 10 a.m. Saturday with a parade billed as Oswego County’s biggest and best.
The parade will begin staging the floats on South Fifth and South Sixth streets, but actually starts on South Fourth Street heading to East Broadway. From there it takes a left turn onto East Broadway and marches all the way across the river and ends at the Fulton War Memorial.
But of course, that’s not all that’s planned for Memorial Day in Fulton. Following the parade, all events will take place at the Fulton Community Center (ice rink) within the Fulton War Memorial complex.
At 11:30 a.m., the Fire and Police Band will sing the national anthem and Down Beat and the Highland Pipe Band will each entertain with a few songs.
At noon, Mayor Deana Michaels and the Veteran of the Year will announce this year’s parade winners.
At 1 p.m. it will be the Fulton Dixieland Band performing, followed at 2 p.m. by the Fulton Community Band.
At the 3 p.m. face painters will take the stage and the pie contest will begin.
Then at 4 p.m., David Domicolo will perform.
From 6 to 9:30 p.m., Scars & Stripes will perform with a break from 7 p.m. to 7:30 for the historic Watchfire at the south end of Denesha Park, lit by the Fulton Fire Department in the parking lot behind the softball field.
State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay and other speakers will introduce the event accompanied by a VFW 21-gun salute and a prop-plane flyover by the Victory Air Group that volunteers its services to provide flyovers for veteran or military events.
“The Watchfire is an old tradition that goes back in history and is a fire that a community, say during the Civil War, would light so their soldiers could find their way home,” said event organizer Mathew Overton. “Now, it is used to retire tattered flags, which is the proper way to dispose of flags. So, whenever somebody goes to the VFW or the American Legion and drops off their torn or ripped flag, they give them to certain places that have watch fires to retire them.”
Throughout the day, for some good time fun, there’ll be the dunk tank, the proceeds from which will go back into next year’s Memorial Day events. The price will be $5 for three chances at dunking the guest dunkee.
Those lucky souls who’ll be sitting in the chair above the tank will include Fulton common councilors Dan Farfaglia and Doug Chapman followed by Fultonians Jason King, Larry King, Veteran of the Year Mike Miller and Mathew Overton at 3 p.m. Overton said they’re still looking for some volunteers to fill in a few time slots.
“It costs about $15,000 to do this whole event,” Overton said. “The service clubs, Rotary, Kiwanis, and the Lions Club, do the majority of the fundraising for it. The city gave us $5,000 this year. Another big sponsor was Fulton Savings Bank that contributed $4,000.”
And finally, as night falls, there will be fireworks to bring the celebration to a rousing finale.
Both Friday night and Saturday rides and concessions will be provided by Ontario Amusements. Continuous ride passes can be purchased for $20 per person on Friday.
On Saturday, continuous ride passes can be purchased for $25 per person and last the entire day. Individual tickets will be available at all times.
On Saturday, several food trucks will be serving. Kiwanis will also be cooking Saturday. They’re serving Fricken Chicken until it’s gone. And finally, vendors, face painting and the dunking booth will be going throughout the day.
And then, there’s the weather, always important on a big parade day. Last year, it poured for two days straight.
But on another good note, Overton said, “This year’s weather is looking much, much better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.