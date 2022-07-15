FULTON — The Friends of History in Fulton is hosting its annual Porch Party on Friday, July 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the J.W. Pratt House Museum.
The Porch Party celebrates the opening of the museum, which opened for the season in April. Members of the Friends of History as well as community members come to the event to tour the museum, visit the new exhibits and enjoy each other’s company, according to Board member and Porch Party Co-Chair LaVerne DeLand.
Every Porch Party features new exhibits, with this year’s featuring people and industry in Fulton.
“This year we tried to focus the theme on the memoir book ‘Echoes of Faith,’ which is a book dedicated to all of the churches in Fulton,” DeLand said. “So we tried to find any picture we could of a church and other businesses, we incorporated that, so the two rooms downstairs are businesses and churches in Fulton.”
The theme of this year’s party is “Happy Days Are Here Again” which is representative of things getting back to normal following the pandemic. The Porch Party has been held at least since the early 2000s but may have been held even before that, according to DeLand.
Summer food such as hot dogs, sandwiches, salads and more will be available at the event, brought by members of Friends of History.
DeLand said that the party is another opportunity to get people into the museum, as it is sometimes forgotten.
“(Attendees) can see the museum and where Fulton’s history is,” DeLand said. “I think that’s more important than just the party, is the viewing of the museum. I think people sometimes forget that we’re right here.”
The museum’s collection offers a look at the early history of Fulton with displays that relate to family life, recreation, manufacturing, farming and more. The Friends of History hold multiple events throughout their season, including the Hunter Arms Homecoming, the annual Trash-2-Treasure yard sale and the Parade of Trees.
The Porch Party does have a cost associated with the event, and those interested in attending should call the museum at 315-598-4616 or email friendsofhistoryinfulton@gmail.com for reservations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.