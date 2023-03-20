Fulton firefighters at Brookfield

Fulton firefighters instruct Brookfield Power employees on the safe and efficient use of fire extinguishers in 2021. 

 File photo

FULTON — After coming up short on its previous request, the Fulton Fire Department is doubling down on its efforts to secure pandemic relief money from Oswego County.

In early March, the county legislature approved a seventh round of COVID-19 stimulus funding as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). More than $400,000 was allocated to support a municipal sewer project, a volunteer fire department and a children’s museum.

