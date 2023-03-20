FULTON — After coming up short on its previous request, the Fulton Fire Department is doubling down on its efforts to secure pandemic relief money from Oswego County.
In early March, the county legislature approved a seventh round of COVID-19 stimulus funding as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). More than $400,000 was allocated to support a municipal sewer project, a volunteer fire department and a children’s museum.
But the Fulton Fire Department’s request, which had originally been included with the other applicants, never made it to a final vote by the legislature.
The department had a $20,000 request that was reviewed and approved by the county’s ARPA Taskforce but ultimately not advanced by the legislature’s Public Safety Committee.
The department would have used the money to upgrade its intercom notification and dispatch system, which includes speakers inside the building, to allow members to stay separated due to COVID-19 concerns. The current system doesn’t serve the entire building and is more than 20 years old.
Chief Adam Howard said that after the department’s application failed he had met with officials in the Office of Strategic Services, which oversees the county’s ARPA funding, and crafted a new application with their support, which was submitted last week.
Howard said he believed the main issue with the department’s first application was that it asked for the entire $20,000 without providing any matching funds from the city of Fulton.
Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act in 2021, including $350 billion in aid to state and local governments.
It can’t be used to offset tax reductions or to delay a tax increase, but the county has significant discretion in how it spends the money.
County lawmakers have generally been more receptive to applications that seek funding for only a portion of a project and have matching funds from other grant sources or, in the case of a municipality, its own ARPA allocation. The town of Oswego’s sewer project, for example, received $250,000 at the March legislature meeting, but the town promised to kick in $150,000 of its own ARPA funds.
Howard said the department’s new application would allow it to replace its communications system and cover the cost of training and outfitting new firefighters. Fulton has agreed to pay for half of the $72,000 request.
In February, Fulton received $1,062,804 from a FEMA SAFER Grant to hire four firefighters for three years.
The grant will allow the city to add another firefighter to each crew, but doesn’t cover training or equipment.
Howard said the city learned the fire department was receiving the grant after it had already passed this year’s budget.
“So I didn’t budget for all those other costs,” he said. “So it would be very beneficial.”
It costs about $13,000 per person for the city to hire, train and outfit new firefighters. That includes roughly $5,000 for physicals, background checks and academy training.
A new firefighter’s personal protective equipment and turnout gear (boots, pants, coats, masks, helmet, gloves, hood, etc.) cost about $7,000.
Howard said more firefighters would be beneficial to Fulton but also the surrounding communities and city of Oswego, where Fulton firefighters respond as needed.
“My grand scheme of things is I’m going to have more boots on the ground and be able to provide more services,” he said. “We can serve not just the city but the surrounding community.”
