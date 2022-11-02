FULTON — Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard honored and recognized the Fulton fire department as well as three citizens during a Fulton Common Council meeting Tuesday for their “pivotal role” rescuing a grandmother and her two grandchildren from a house fire in which they were trapped.
Howard described the Oct. 30 house fire at 704 Highland St. as a “pretty significant fire” that left Adelaide Hotaling and her two grandchildren, ages 11 and 2, trapped in the building.
Howard said the Fulton Fire Department “B” crew arrived at the scene within three minutes after dispatch. By the time “B” crew arrived, Ted Starr, of 706 Highland St., Shawn Perry, of 703 Highland St., and passerby Ian Woodworth, helped Hotaling and her grandchildren escape from a window and get to safety.
“Along with recognizing the members of the fire department, I am also here to recognize a persistent grandmother and some selfless individuals for their courageous acts that they performed prior to the fire department’s arrival that day,” Howard said.
Also Tuesday, during the public comments portion of the meeting, two Fulton residents, including Oswego County Legislator Frank Castiglia Jr. (25th District), raised concerns over the city’s response to a Nov. 4, 2021, data breach in which personal information saved on Fulton police servers was compromised such as Social Security numbers, driver’s license or state identification numbers, financial account numbers, payment card numbers, payment card access information, passport numbers, personal health information and/or usernames and passwords.
Castiglia and the other resident stated it shouldn’t have taken a year for Mayor Deana Michaels to send out letters to Fulton residents informing them that their personal data could be compromised. The letter was sent Oct. 13, 2022.
“The most appalling thing about this … is (the data breach) had happened a year prior to the letters being sent out,” Castiglia said. “The letter that everybody received came from … the mayor of this city. Just even the thought that your information could be out there, that’s when the letter should’ve gone out to every resident in the city of Fulton, regardless if it would’ve affected them or not.”
The other resident said she was an individual whose data had been breached, and she suspects that was due to a parking ticket she received in November 2021.
“I’m one of those people that was breached,” the resident said. “And I think it was because I forgot to move my car Nov. 1 last year. I got a parking ticket. So because of that, my name is in a police database, and now my information has been violated. I don’t appreciate how it was handled.”
Mayor Michaels directed the resident to a 1-800 number listed on the letter that she could call to speak with a legal team addressing specific data breach questions and concerns.
“There is a 1-800 number on there,” Micahels said. “All of that information gets reported, sent out to the legal team, and then the legal team is addressing those exact concerns on an individual basis.”
The resident, however, said having an assistance phone line wasn’t necessarily the issue.
“I did not call that number,” the resident said. “I’m just saying in general, to let it be a whole year, and it takes a year, you have to jump through all these hoops, that’s not acceptable for a taxpayer.”
Michaels repeated multiple times that she was simply following the advice of her attorneys throughout the yearlong process.
“I’ll trust in those attorneys who do this on a regular basis,” Michaels said. “They’ve been on the phone with us almost weekly for the last year, and they advised us on what to do. So, I’ll trust in the attorneys to advise us continually through that process. And you can disagree with me, but we did adhere to the attorneys’ legal advice and the standard of conduct for which we had to perform throughout this whole process.”
After the meeting, Michaels declined to answer any questions regarding the data breach or what law firm(s) she worked with to make these decisions.
She said the law firms she worked with were listed on the Oct. 13 letter she sent to The Palladium-Times, the same letter sent to Fulton residents a year after the data breach. No law firm or attorney information was listed on the letter.
“I’m not going to comment anymore on the data breach. I said what I needed to say,” Michaels said. “It’s all in the letter that I gave you guys. … I’ve shared what I can share per the attorney.”
In other news Tuesday, councilors unanimously approved a number of motions, including:
• A purchase offer presented by Tammy Drake Trovato in the amount of $1,000 for property located at 205 W. Fifth St. S. that had been acquired by the city through tax foreclosure proceedings.
• A purchase offer presented by Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., in the amount of $1,000 for property located at 214 Voorhees St. that had been acquired by the city through tax foreclosure proceedings.
• Authorizing the Fulton clerk/chamberlain to transfer $3,800 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to reimburse the CDA for a FEMA Hazard Mitigation grant application. Michaels said she did not recall the amount of grant money requested but that the grant would go toward a new generator for the city’s Water Works department.
“What it’s used for is if you lose power, the community won’t lose water source,” Michaels said. “So, the generator helps to offset if there’s a power outage.”
• Authorizing the Fulton clerk/chamberlain to transfer $25,265 in ARPA funds for a new municipal building server and wiring for the server. $7,302 of that money would go toward purchasing the new server, and $17,963 would go toward installing the server’s wiring.
• Authorizing the Fulton clerk/chamberlain to transfer $150,000 to purchase new financial/clerk/water billing/meter reading software and equipment.
“That’s the main software that we use in the city/clerk chamberlain water department office,” said Jodi Corsoniti, Fulton clerk/chamberlain. “It’s for all the data we receive. The moneys, it does all the financial calculations. It does all the dog licensing, the marriage licensing … all the water billing. We’re currently using software that dates back to 2006, so we’re looking to upgrade that. … It is going to be more streamlined.”
• Authorizing and directing the Fulton clerk/chamberlain to advertise for a public hearing for a zone change request from M-1 Manufacturing to C-1 Commercial for the property located at 606 and 610 Phillips St. The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15, following the conclusion of the public comment period in community room of the municipal building, 141 S. First St.
• Authorizing the mayor to sign a storm water easement agreement with Huhtamaki Consumer Packaging .
• Authorizing the Fulton clerk/chamberlain to advertise for a public hearing relative to the proposed 2023 city budget, which has not been determined yet.
“When the budget’s ready, we’ll have a date so we won’t have to advertise in the future,” Michaels said.
• Rescheduling the Dec. 20 common council meeting to Dec. 13 due to the Christmas holiday.
• Authorizing the Fulton clerk/chamberlain to advertise for a public hearing Nov. 15 to amend Chapter 556 Taxation Article II Senior Citizen Exemption.
• Authorizing the Fulton clerk/chamberlain to advertise for a public hearing Nov. 15 to amend Chapter 556 Taxation Article VII Persons with Disabilities and Limited Income Exemption.
• Accepting the request for quotation for engineering consultant services by Barton and Loguidice related to Pathfinder Canal Towpath Trail and authorizing the mayor to sign the contract with Barton and Loguidice.
• Authorizing the mayor to sign the contract with Collar City Auctions.
In a 5-1 vote, Council President Audrey Avery (5th Ward) voting against the motion, the common council passed a motion to approve a seasonal food permit for Phat Guy Burgers LLC to vend at the Bullhead Point location on Saturdays only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.