Fire chief with citizens

Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard (second from left) honored and recognized, from left, Ian Woodworth, Tedd Starr and Shawn Perry for their “pivotal role” in rescuing a grandmother and her two grandchildren from a house fire on Oct. 30.

 Nathan Zisk photo

FULTON — Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard honored and recognized the Fulton fire department as well as three citizens during a Fulton Common Council meeting Tuesday for their “pivotal role” rescuing a grandmother and her two grandchildren from a house fire in which they were trapped.

Howard described the Oct. 30 house fire at 704 Highland St. as a “pretty significant fire” that left Adelaide Hotaling and her two grandchildren, ages 11 and 2, trapped in the building. 

