FULTON — Fulton Fan Fair, a fan event similar to a smaller sized Comic Con, returns on Sept. 17.
It will be held from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Fulton Polish Home, located at 153 W. 1st St. S.
The event will feature various offerings for fans, including comics, games, crafts, books, henna tattoos and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet authors and artists and shop from vendors.
The Comic Shop will also have a game room set up.
“It’s all things nerdy,” Fulton Fan Fair Chairperson Erin Woods said. “We have comic book and anime fans, we had some really awesome cosplayers last year and some authors and artists. It’s anything kind of nerd culture. We’ll have novelty items and some amazing crafters that make stuff with licensed fabrics and things of that nature.”
Woods came up with the idea for the event after the school she was substituting for started raising money for its all-inclusive playground project.
“A few years ago I was subbing in the Oswego City School District,” she said. “My favorite school that I now work at full time was Minetto Elementary, and they were raising money for their playground, and it just seemed very insurmountable. They were raising money for a long time and they were collecting pennies in jars and I was like ‘There’s got to be something I can do to help too’ so I thought about making an event because this area doesn’t really have much in the way of nerdy fan events.”
This is the second time Fulton Fan Fair is being held, and Woods said the event last year had a good turnout.
“It was busy,” Woods said. “The vendors were happy, they were getting some business, and the cosplayers were happy too.”
There will be about 20 vendors at the event, offering a variety of themed items including art prints, bags and purses, hair accessories, comic book and anime items, knickknacks, craft items, and more.
The Comic Shop will also offer a magic tournament, a Dungeon and Dragons game and board games in its game room.
Artist Myron Lauzon will be at the event and The Comic Shop will have art by Aaron Lee, according to Woods. Woods is a fantasy author herself, writing as GB MacRae, and she and fellow author Nicholas T. Davis will be available to meet patrons as well.
Admission will be charged, and proceeds will benefit the Minetto Elementary School’s inclusive playground. Children 10 and younger get in free but must be accompanied by an adult.
Cosplayers — those who dress in costume as a character from a movie, video game or book — will also be offered free admission.
“We wanted to encourage the cosplay because people work really hard on their costumes and it feels good to show them off,” Woods said.
She said she hopes that Fulton Fan Fair will continue to grow in the future, potentially one day becoming a multiple-day convention.
“I’m hoping that in the future we can expand,” Woods said. “I would love to do a masquerade and do awards for costumes, have a panel discussion and author readings, demonstrations from artists, things of that nature. It’s not something we can do this year, but I feel like as we get the word out that this event exists, we can find more people to be involved.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.