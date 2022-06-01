FULTON — The Fulton Elks Lodge #830 and Hades Hounds Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club are hosting the Ride to End Hunger on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to benefit local food banks.
The ride will start at the Fulton Elks Lodge located at 57 Pierce Drive in Fulton and will be about an hour long, according to Elks member Mary Simmons. This is the fourth year the Elks have done this ride, but this year is different from years past.
“I actually did not originally spearhead this, this is the fourth year we’ve done it,” Simmons said. “I was asked to take charge of it this past year and we’ve actually split the event, so the motorcycles are riding this Saturday and then we’re actually going to do a second one in September with the 31 car cruisers, so we decided to try to do two events in one year and raise funds twice.”
This will be the first year that the ride is motorcycles only. The event will also offer food and drinks, music, raffle items and a 50/50 raffle.
“The idea behind our event Saturday is vendors come out and pay for a spot, those funds will be collected, as well as they will all bring raffle items and they will also purchase food that we’ve had donated,” Simmons said. “We’ll have like a breakfast and then like a lunch buffet and all of those proceeds will be collected, the Elks will tally them up and then we will be able to divvy them out to local nonprofit food organizations within Oswego County.”
There are numerous vendors attending, including 316 Creative Living, Melissa’s Crafty Creations, Lemongrass Spa, Solutions Empire and more.
Roadhouse Prophets will be performing live music from noon to 3 p.m. sponsored by Hades Hounds LEMC. In addition to the breakfast and lunch options, there will also be an outdoor bar and desserts available. Items to be raffled off include children’s baskets, wine baskets, homemade craft décor items and more.
The proceeds of the event will go to food banks and or food organizations within Oswego County. It’s important to the Fulton Elks Lodge to give back to the community, according to Simmons.
“This past May we did a May Youth Week, where we collect bikes and we go out into the community and find kids that are in need of bicycles,” Simmons said. “So it’s all about trying to go get involved in the community and help organizations and individuals that are in need.”
Registration opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday, and the motorcycles will be leaving at 11 a.m. from the Fulton Elks Lodge. There is a cost associated with being a rider or a passenger, and the event will be held rain or shine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.